Farmers Send Legal Notices To Three BJP Leaders For Defamatory Remarks On Protests

Farmers from Punjab have sent legal notices to Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and member of Board of Governors Ram Madhav, for allegedly making defamatory/derogatory statements against the farmers' protests against the three farm laws.



They have sought an unconditional apology from the three leaders and withdrawal of their statements.

"Statements by several political leaders have not been issued in good faith or with responsibility, but mala fide intent and for oblique motives to further vested interests and defame the protesting farmers," ANI quoted the statement.

Giriraj Singh, in an interview allegedly claimed that the ongoing protests were provoked by anti-national forces and were not related to farmers' issues. "Andolan mei kisan ke hit ki baaatein nahi ho rahi hain. Aaj kisan andolan mei videshi taakatein ghus rahi hain. Andolan mei Khalistan aur Sharjeel Imam ke posters lagaye jaa rahe hain".



Jaskaran Singh, a farmer from Amritsar, has issued the notice to the union minister, seeking an apology from him. Singh said that this was disrespect of the farmers, who have given their blood and sweat for the nation.

Ramneek Singh Randhawa, from Jalandhar, issued notice to Gujarat deputy CM Nitin Patel for alleging that the ongoing protests were influenced by anti-national forces, Khalistanis, terrorists, communists. "In the name of farmers, anti-national elements, terrorists, Khalistanis, communists and pro-China people have sneaked into the agitation... We can see them having pizza, pakodi... All that is coming free of cost... Anti-national elements are giving them lakhs of rupees to stay put...," Patel said.



Sukhwinder Singh Sidhu, a farmer from Sangrur, has sent a legal notice to Ram Madhav for allegedly making a defamatory statement against farmers' protest on his Twitter handle.

Aam Aadmi Party Co-Incharge Raghav Chadha on Saturday confirmed his party's support in providing legal assistance to these farmers. The party helped the farmers send legal notices to the three BJP leaders.

AAP vowed to extend legal aid to farmers who wish to take legal recourse against pre-meditated smear campaign by BJP to discredit Farmers Protest.

As promised, AAP helps farmers send Defamation notices to Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Gujarat Dy CM Nitin Patel & BJP's Ram Madhav. pic.twitter.com/RGw59h8wVK — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) January 2, 2021

Many ministers have come up with different views about the ongoing protests. While some called the demonstrations politically motivated, many claimed China and Pakistan fueled it. The ministers have been persistent that the three farm laws will benefit farmers.

