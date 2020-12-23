'Ready To Talk With Folded Hands', Says PM, Union Minister Calls Protesters Naxals: How Politicians View Farmers' Protest

On Wednesday, December 23, on Kisan Diwas, the protesting farmers urged citizens to skip a meal on the occasion, and marking the birth anniversary of the nation's fifth Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, remembering his contribution to the agriculture sector and welfare of the farmers.

Wishing farmers on the occasion of Kisan Diwas on Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government is holding talks with the farmers with 'full sensitivity.'



आज किसान दिवस के अवसर मैं देश के सभी अन्नदाताओं का अभिनंदन करता हूँ। उन्होंने देश को खाद्य सुरक्षा का कवच प्रदान किया है।



कृषि क़ानूनों को लेकर कुछ किसान आंदोलनरत हैं। सरकार उनसे पूरी संवेदनशीलता के साथ बात कर रही है। मैं आशा करता हूँ कि वे जल्द ही अपने आंदोलन को वापिस लेगें। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 23, 2020

Speaking about Chaudhary Charan Singh, Rajnath Singh said the Centre is working in favour of the farmers and the three farm laws provide everything that the former PM of the country wished for the farmers to have - their income to grow, crops to get profitable prices and their dignity to be protected.



"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inspired by him, has taken steps in farmers' interests. He will not let any harm come to farmers," Singh tweeted.

चौधरी चरण सिंह चाहते थे कि देश के किसानों की आमदनी बढ़े, उनकी फसलों का लाभकारी मूल्य मिले और किसानों का मान सम्मान सुरक्षित रहे।



हमारे प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi उनकी प्रेरणा से ही किसानों के हित में अनेक कदम उठा रहे हैं। किसानों का वे किसी सूरत में अहित नहीं होने देंगे। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 23, 2020

This year, Kisan Diwas takes place in the backdrop of ongoing farmers' protests that are intensifying gradually, on various border points of Delhi. Lakhs of farmers from across India have joined the movement that has now entered its second month against the government's controversial farm laws.



The standoff between the farmers in the Centre has now persisted for weeks. Despite having several rounds of talks, the deadlock continues.

However, it is to be noted that various ministers have come up with different views about the ongoing protests. Many called the demonstrations politically motivated, some others said it is fueled by China and Pakistan. The ministers have been persistent that the three farm laws are in benefit of the farms.

Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Raosaheb Danve on December 6 alleged that China and Pakistan fuel the ongoing farmers' protests. Danve also alleged that earlier they had tried to mislead Muslims about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizen (NRC), deceived that they might be forced to leave the country, farmers were being told they may face losses due to the new laws.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed that those holding protests were not farmers but agents. Palaniswami said the laws would not affect farmers in the state. He said the agricultural produce in northern states could be sold only through agents, and it was those agents who were protesting backed by political parties.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on December 13, said the protests were influenced by "Maoists and Naxalites'. He claimed that once the ongoing protest is freed from their control, the farmers would understand that the three new Agri laws are beneficial for them and in the country's interest.



Reiterating the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, Goyal said the new systems that the government has brought in, does not affect the old ones. Therefore, people should openly adopt them. He said the laws would help open new ways for the farmers of the country.

Such comments have sought to defame the ongoing movement, calling it 'Naxal-influenced', and labelling farmers as ones who are not aware of the laws.

#WATCH People understand PM Modi ji is working for new & self-reliant India, to double farmers income & create employment opportunities...Bharat Bandh wasn't successful even after 18 parties tried to...'Bharat chalega, Bharat aur tez chalega, daudega': Union Minister Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/lYHA1IOoEN — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

Expressing his support for the farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the opposition parties were 'instigating' and 'misleading' the farmers. He had also said that the government is ready to clarify all the doubts and ready to talk to the farmers with 'folded hands and bowed head'.



Farmers unions, on the other hand, have been unconcerned about being labelled with such things. On behalf of farmers, the unions have conveyed that they will move back from their demand and want the three laws to be repeal. The farmers have been reluctant to view the Centre's assurances in a positive light.





The repeated promises and their failure to implement the plans have left farmers dejected, including many political parties that make promises in campaign rallies and plans in their manifestos but have failed to fulfil them and raise the issues in the parliament.

The ongoing farmers' protest against the three laws has gained momentum and has become another dejection instance. Many farmer associations and leaders have refrained from allying with political parties. Their rejection of political support despite being a politically and economically distressed section shows the level of distrust they have developed over the years.

Several rounds of talks between the Centre and farmers have failed to resolve the deadlock. Protests against the farm laws have gained momentum across the world, with lakhs of people coming forward in solidarity with the farmers.

