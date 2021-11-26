All section
Caste discrimination
BSF Personnel, Among Five Held For Supplying Arms To Maoists, Gangs

Credits: India TV 

Trending
Jharkhand,  26 Nov 2021 10:50 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

The anti-terrorism squad (ATS) of Jharkhand Police caught the five during the search operations they conducted across the state, Punjab, Bihar, and Maharashtra. The BSF officer allegedly supplied pilfered ammunition to gangs working inter-state and selling arms weapons to Maoists and other units.

Jharkhand reported another case of a defence official's involvement in supplying arms and ammunition to Maoists, this time a Border Security Force (BSF) armoury in charge of the paramilitary force.

The officer was the in-charge of the Ferozpur camp. He has been accused of allegedly supplying pilfered ammunition to gangs working inter-state and selling arms weapons to Maoists and other units, Hindustan Times reported.

The other four arrested include a retired BSF head constable, the police informed on Thursday, November 25.

The anti-terrorism squad (ATS) of Jharkhand Police caught the five during the search operations they conducted across the state, Punjab, Bihar, and Maharashtra.

Reportedly, the team seized 9,000 rounds of ammunition, semi-automatic pistols, magazines, detonators empty shells. Over 8,000 rounds of ammunition, empty shells, detonators and magazines were recovered from Punjab, 909 rounds were recovered from Bihar, and 14 semi-automatic pistols and magazines from Maharashtra.

The development comes a week after a CRPF constable and two constructional contractors were arrested for allegedly supplying arms and ammunition to the Maoists and gangsters. The accused had confirmed that they provided AK-47 and INSAS rifles.

So far, the department has arrested nine people. All the weapons seized are worth several crores, the police said.

52% Population In Bihar Is Poor; State Has Max Number Of Malnourished People: Report

BSF 
Arms 
Ammunition 
Maoists 
Jhakhand 

