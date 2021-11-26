All section
Caste discrimination
52% Population In Bihar Is Poor; State Has Max Number Of Malnourished People: Report

Credits: Wikimedia 

Trending
Bihar,  26 Nov 2021 7:33 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

The state has been marked the worst in seven indices of the NITI Aayog report and has the highest number of malnourished people.

Bihar has the maximum number of poor people in India, with 51.91 per cent of the population lower-income class. NITI Aayog released the stats in its first Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI).

According to the India TV report, the policy think tank has also analysed the district level poverty of more than 700 districts in the country based on 12 indices, including nutrition, infant and adolescent mortality, availability of antenatal health care, years of education, school attendance, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, house, property and bank accounts.

The state has been marked the worst in seven indices of the report and has the highest number of malnourished people. The state also ranks worst when in school attendance and usage of fuel for cooking other than gas. It tops the list of states with houses without any electricity connection.

Jharkhand stood at second place with 42.16 per cent poor people, Uttar Pradesh at third with 36.65 per cent population. Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Odisha, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal were also featured in the list. The states also stand for lowest in most of the indices.

Kerala emerged as the state with the least number of people under the poverty line, with 0.71 per cent.

Failed As A State

Taking a dig at the state government, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said Bihar was unsuccessful on all fronts.

'Inappropriate Report'

Currently, there has been no response from the government; however, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has earlier termed NITI Aayog's report on state's health as 'inappropriate'.

Also Read: Indian Railways Set To Become 'Net Zero Carbon Emitter' By 2030

