52% Population In Bihar Is Poor; State Has Max Number Of Malnourished People: Report

Bihar has the maximum number of poor people in India, with 51.91 per cent of the population lower-income class. NITI Aayog released the stats in its first Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI).

According to the India TV report, the policy think tank has also analysed the district level poverty of more than 700 districts in the country based on 12 indices, including nutrition, infant and adolescent mortality, availability of antenatal health care, years of education, school attendance, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, house, property and bank accounts.

The state has been marked the worst in seven indices of the report and has the highest number of malnourished people. The state also ranks worst when in school attendance and usage of fuel for cooking other than gas. It tops the list of states with houses without any electricity connection.

Jharkhand stood at second place with 42.16 per cent poor people, Uttar Pradesh at third with 36.65 per cent population. Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Odisha, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal were also featured in the list. The states also stand for lowest in most of the indices.

Kerala emerged as the state with the least number of people under the poverty line, with 0.71 per cent.

Failed As A State

Taking a dig at the state government, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said Bihar was unsuccessful on all fronts.

नीतीश के 16 साल

बिहार सबसे बदहाल



नीति आयोग की दूसरी रिपोर्ट के 7 सूचकांकों में भी बिहार की सबसे बुरी और खराब स्थिति है। डबल इंजन सरकार के पास कोई तार्किक जवाब नहीं।



जब राज्यहित में तथ्य,तर्क और सच्चाई के साथ सवाल पूछता हूँ तो धरा के सबसे ज्ञानी 16वर्षीय मुख्यमंत्री भड़क जाते है pic.twitter.com/GFRTE3SZe1 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 25, 2021

'Inappropriate Report'



Currently, there has been no response from the government; however, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has earlier termed NITI Aayog's report on state's health as 'inappropriate'.

