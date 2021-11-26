Indian Railways Set To Become 'Net Zero Carbon Emitter' By 2030

The Indian Railways has set a target of becoming a 'net-zero' emitter by 2030 by completing the electrification of all railway tracks.

Speaking to the media, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Indian Railways has taken all efforts to achieve the target by exploring maximum usage-renewal energy and completing electrification work rapidly. "By undertaking a big exercise like this, we are moving towards net-zero for the railways by 2030 and hope to achieve it," the minister said.



As per The New Indian Express, as of April 2021, nearly 48,881 km of tracks had been electrified. Solar panels on the roofs of over a thousand railway stations have been installed for renewable energy reducing carbon emission. In the freight segment, railways run about 8,479 trains daily. Nearly 2,93,077 freight wagons are used in transporting goods by railways.



"If electrification of all routes is completed by 2023-24, the railways will not only reduce carbon emission but also save revenue running in thousands of crores which is spent for purchasing high-speed diesel," a source said, adding that 76,608 passengers coaches are used by the railways on electrified and non-electrified routes combined.

Multi-Pronged Approach

According to the sources, the Railway has adopted a multi-pronged approach to go green in its services, replacing conventional lights with LED and installing solar energy panels to meet the energy requirement for non-track works.



"If the railways achieve its target of electrifying its entire routes by 2024, then it would become the largest rail network in the world with 100% electrification. A plan has also been made to install 20 gigawatts of solar energy for all purposes of the railways," the source added.



A plant with a capacity to generate around 1.7 MW of solar energy has been set up in Madhya Pradesh as the first solar energy plant directly supplying power to the overhead lines.

