Odisha Doctors Treat Toddler With 70% Burn Injuries, Celebrate His Birthday Inside Hospital

Doctors at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital in Odisha's Bhubaneswar have brought back a two-year-old burn victim to life after the toddler received severe burn injuries.

Not only did the toddler recover, but also celebrated his second birthday in the department of Burns, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery on Tuesday, November 23. Bendanshu had suffered 70 per cent burns in a mishap earlier this month at his home in Patrapada.

Collagen Skin Applied On Toddler

A pot of boiling water had accidentally fell on him, leaving his face, both upper and lower extremities and trunk in horrible condition. His parents had first admitted him to a local hospital and then rushed him to SUM Hospital in a critical state. A team of specialists headed by Professor and Head of the Department of Burns, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Dr Sushant Mishra treated the kid. The toddler was managed in the ICU, where collagen (artificial skin) was applied on him, followed by intensive pediatric care, The New Indian Express reported.



"It is hard for even adults to recover so fast after such severe burn injuries. But, Bedanshu showed quick improvement and is now able to eat and walk properly," Dr Mishra said.



The boy will be discharged from the hospital very soon. Overwhelmed with the treatment provided to her son, Bedanshu's mother Gitanjali Sahu said the team of doctors saved him from an extreme scenario. SUM Hospital's Burns, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery unit has the state's only skin bank. The doctors' team that treated the toddler included Dr Dilip Dash of the Pediatrics department and his team, Dr Santosh Singh of the Critical Care department and anaesthetist Dr Shaikh Mushtaq Ali.

Also Read: Social Media Teams Of Central Ministers To Be Trained In Enhancing Govt Impact, Outreach Among Masses



