Jharkhand: CRPF Constable, Two Involved In Supplying Arms To Maoists; Arrested

Credits: NDTV 

Trending
Jharkhand,  18 Nov 2021 9:15 AM GMT

The ammunition were also supplied to other suspected criminals in the state. The constable had been serving in Pulwama in the 182 Battalion since 2017. Reportedly, he had been absent from work for the last four months.

The Jharkhand's Anti-Terrorist Squad arrested a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable, Avinash Kumar, along with two constructional contractors on November 14, for allegedly supplying arms and ammunition to CPI (Maoist) cadre.

The police have not disclosed the locations from where the accused were arrested.

The weapons were also supplied to other suspected criminals in the state, The Indian Express reported. The gangsters involved have been identified as Aman Sahu, who is currently serving his term in a Jharkhand jail, Harendra Yadav and Lallu Khan, lodged in Gaya jail.

An FIR has been registered against Kumar, contractors Pankaj Singh and Rishi Kumar. The three have been charged under various sections of the Arms Act, the Indian Penal Code, the Criminal Law Amendment Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Rishi Kumar, who doubled up his duty as a building contractor, got in touch with two road construction contractors in the Chaibasa-Saraikela area. The police said the Maoists sourced the ammunition through this chain.

Absent From Duty

29-year-old Kumar had been serving in Pulwama in the 182 Battalion since 2017. Reportedly, he had been absent from work for the last four months.

Upon interrogation, the accused confirmed that they supplied vast numbers of AK-47 and INSAS rifles to the Maoists and gangsters. The police have also recovered 450 live INSAS rifle rounds.

The constable was recruited from the Mokama Group Centre in 2011. Earlier, he had served in the CRPF's 112 Battalion in Latehar and the 204 Cobra Battalion in Chhattisgarh before joining his post in Pulwama.

Also Read: Meta Launches 'Grow Your Business Hub' To Strengthen Small Businesses In India

