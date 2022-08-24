Prophet Remark Row: BJP MLA T. Raja Singh Gets Bail Hours After Arrest, Suspended From Party

The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) T. Raja Singh made a derogatory comment about Prophet Muhammad, escalating controversy. The disciplinary committee of the BJP took cognizance of the matter and suspended the MLA for its controversial remarks. Several Muslim bodies have come forward demanding strict action against the MLA as it has hurt the religious sentiments of the Muslim community.



After his demeaning comment, protests erupted in many parts of Hyderabad. The protesters came down the street and took out the demonstration in front of city police commissioner CV Anand's office and several other places against T. Raja Singh.

Many legislators of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were part of the protest.

MLA Granted Bail

After his video surfaced across social media platforms, many First Information Reports (FIR) was lodged against the MLA, demanding immediate action. The MLA was booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 295 (defiling a place of worship), 153a (promoting enmity), and 505 (public mischief), reported India Today.

Hours after being arrested, the court granted bail to the politician. While granting bail, the court accepted the submission by MLAs counsel, which mentioned that police had failed to issue 'notice of appearance before police officer' to the accused before taking a step forward to arrest Singh under several sections of the IPC.

When Singh was being produced in the court of law, the situation around the premises became tense as his supporters and protesters gathered in large numbers and started raising slogans.

When the Hyderabad police arrested Singh, he exchanged dialogue with the media reporters. He said the controversial video was taken down from all social media platforms, and 'part 2' will come out once he's released.

Taking Dig At Comedian Munawar Faruqui

In the video which surfaced, Singh can be heard taking a dig at the comedian Munawar Faruqui. He mentioned that if the comedian can mock Hindu Gods and it can be taken as a comedy, then why his comments on Prophet is hurting the religious sentiments.

Last week, Singh and his supporters unsuccessfully tried to stop the show hosted by standup comedian Faruqui. Singh threatened to beat him and set the venue on fire if the show was carried on. The show was hosted successfully by the comedian for 1.5 hours as the protesters led by MLA Singh were taken into preventive custody by the police officials to maintain the law and order situation.

The remarks on Prophet Muhammad by Singh came after months when Nupur Sharma made derogatory comments which triggered nationwide agitation and cost the lives of many. The BJP has suspended Singh over his remark on Prophet Muhammad and issued a show-cause notice, asking him to explain why he shouldn't be sacked from the party.

