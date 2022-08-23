Bihar: BTET, CTET Qualified Candidates Thrashed Amid Violent Protest; Demand Recruitment Notification

The qualified candidates for Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) and Central Eligibility Test (CTET) staged a protest in the capital city Patna on Monday. The candidates raised their voices against the government and demanded the government issue an official appointment notification.



BTET and CTET candidates received stiff cation from the police near the Dakbunglow area of Bihar capital. The police officials resorted to action after the candidates started raising slogans against the state education minister. One of the videos that surfaced across social media platforms shows a protestor holding an Indian flag in hand and getting beaten up by the police officials.

The incident comes after the newly formed Mahagathbandhan government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Tejaswi Yadav promised to give lakhs of employment to the youth. The protestors gathered in Patna claimed that nearly 50,000 teachers post out of a total of 90,000 is vacant in the state, and the government is showing negligence.

Political Action Amid Protest

The in-charge of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Information and Technology department, Amit Malviya, while taking cognizance of the matter, said, "The Bihar government and its officials not only bled the teacher's face but also insulted the tricolor. This is the real face of JDU-RJD government," Times Now reported.

The Congress spokesperson, Asit Nath Tiwari, took to Twitter and said, "Respected CM, sir, such a picture should not be accepted in any democracy. Youth will ask for employment, and they will also demonstrate that this is their democratic right. It is barbaric to shower sticks on an unarmed youth. Take action on this officer, sir."

The young protestors claimed that they have been protesting for the last two-three years as the appointment notification is crucial for them in getting the job, adding that they promised to get the notification by January 2022.

The candidates mentioned that this time the protest would not be rolled back until the demands were fulfilled.

Also Read: ABVP-Led JNU Students Clash With Security Guards Over Delay In Scholarship Fund, Leaves Some Injured