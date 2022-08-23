ABVP-Led JNU Students Clash With Security Guards Over Delay In Scholarship Fund, Leaves Some Injured

In a recent incident at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), a scuffle broke out between the students and security guards employed by the varsity on Monday (August 22). According to reports, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) led university students protested, demanding the release of the fellowship fund, which has been pending for the last two years.



According to the police officials, the students staged a protest at the administration office, and the clash broke out when security guards tried to stop them from entering the premises, Times Now reported.

The JNU's ABVP unit has filed five police complaints now, and many more to follow against the Chief Security officer and Security Inspector of the varsity for attacking students who went to enquire about their fellowship, the right-wing student body claimed.

What Does JNU's ABVP Unit Claim?

Following the incident, the ABVP unit, in a Tweet, said, "After exposing the corruption of the Rector of JNU, when the ABVP JNU activists were agitating for the stalled scholarship of JNU students for years, the goons of the Rector posted as the security guard of JNU attacked the students."

The students' unit also claimed that some students were injured after JNU guards beat up the students and dragged them out of the administration office. They said that the students raising their voices for their rights had paid this price (got beaten up by the security guards). They added that the JNU rectors are running this university as their own property.

The right-wing student body also alleged that the guards didn't even spare the girls. The fellowship section of the university is coloured red with the blood of students, it added. However, the university administration has not yet commented on the clash.

