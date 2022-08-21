Munawar Faruqui Performs In Hyderabad With Heavy Security, Show In Bengaluru Cancelled Again

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and several party members called for the boycott of the show to be hosted by Munawar Faruqui on August 20 in Hyderabad. The organisers didn't cancel the show, which led to a protest in which more than 50 people were taken to preventive custody for hampering the law and order situation.



Representing the Goshamahal assembly as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), T. Raja Singh was taken into preventive custody on Friday (a day before the show) after he threatened to beat up Faruqui and set fire to the Shilpakala Vedika auditorium where the show was scheduled to be hosted. Several party members called for a boycott and alleged that the standup comedian had demeaned Goddess Seetamma and Lord Rama in his previous shows.

The show continued for 1.5 hours amid the slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram' outside the premises, demanding to stop the show immediately. According to police, the show went peacefully after fringe elements were detained from the location as they gathered up to disturb law and order, reported News18.

An on-duty policeman said, "At least 1000 police personnel have been deployed at the venue. We are here till the show is over at 9 pm. Nearly 500 cops are inside the venue to ensure the show continues peacefully."

The BJP State President, Bandi Sanjay, said, "As if the comedy circus of TRS govt run by a bunch of clowns in Telangana isn't enough, now they're bringing Munawar Faruqui, who demeans Goddess Seetamma and Lord Rama in the name of comedy, to Hyderabad. What's the message being given to Hindus by allowing this program?"

'Dongri To Nowhere' Cancelled Again

Munawar Faruqui's show, 'Dongri to Nowhere' in Bengaluru, was canceled again as police denied permission. The show was scheduled to be hosted on Saturday, but the city police said that no approval had been taken prior by the organisers to conduct the show. However, the comedian claimed that the show had been canceled due to health reasons.

The fringe elements of Jai Shree Ram Sena filed a complaint against the organisers and the standup comedian with the Police Commissioner of Bengaluru, CH Pratap Reddy. In the complaint, the fringe group mentioned that the comedian had hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community many times by demeaning the Hindu gods. In 2021, the comedian was denied permission to host the show for the first time.

Similar Instances In Past

Earlier this year, the standup comedian was jailed for over a month after he completed his show at Munro Café in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He has been accused many times of hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. Since 2021, Faruqui has had many shows canceled in various states and cities. At one point, he had 12 of his shows canceled in two months due to consistent threats from fringe groups.

After continuous show cancellations and spending over a month in jail, Faruqui took to Instagram to share his views and said, "That's been my time, you guys were a wonderful audience. Good Bye! I'm done."

He publicly claimed he wouldn't return to standup comedy again as he faced several backlashes. After a year, he made a comeback and conducted the show in Hyderabad in the presence of heavy security.

