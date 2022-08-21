All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Munawar Faruqui Performs In Hyderabad With Heavy Security, Show In Bengaluru Cancelled Again

Image Credit: Instagram/ Munawar Faruqui, Eenadu

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Munawar Faruqui Performs In Hyderabad With Heavy Security, Show In Bengaluru Cancelled Again

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  21 Aug 2022 6:35 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-08-21T12:10:59+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Around 50 people were taken into custody after they reached Hyderabad's Shilpakala Vedika auditorium to protest ahead of Faruqui's show on Saturday. The show continued for 1.5 hours with heavy security.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and several party members called for the boycott of the show to be hosted by Munawar Faruqui on August 20 in Hyderabad. The organisers didn't cancel the show, which led to a protest in which more than 50 people were taken to preventive custody for hampering the law and order situation.

Representing the Goshamahal assembly as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), T. Raja Singh was taken into preventive custody on Friday (a day before the show) after he threatened to beat up Faruqui and set fire to the Shilpakala Vedika auditorium where the show was scheduled to be hosted. Several party members called for a boycott and alleged that the standup comedian had demeaned Goddess Seetamma and Lord Rama in his previous shows.

The show continued for 1.5 hours amid the slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram' outside the premises, demanding to stop the show immediately. According to police, the show went peacefully after fringe elements were detained from the location as they gathered up to disturb law and order, reported News18.

An on-duty policeman said, "At least 1000 police personnel have been deployed at the venue. We are here till the show is over at 9 pm. Nearly 500 cops are inside the venue to ensure the show continues peacefully."

The BJP State President, Bandi Sanjay, said, "As if the comedy circus of TRS govt run by a bunch of clowns in Telangana isn't enough, now they're bringing Munawar Faruqui, who demeans Goddess Seetamma and Lord Rama in the name of comedy, to Hyderabad. What's the message being given to Hindus by allowing this program?"

'Dongri To Nowhere' Cancelled Again

Munawar Faruqui's show, 'Dongri to Nowhere' in Bengaluru, was canceled again as police denied permission. The show was scheduled to be hosted on Saturday, but the city police said that no approval had been taken prior by the organisers to conduct the show. However, the comedian claimed that the show had been canceled due to health reasons.

The fringe elements of Jai Shree Ram Sena filed a complaint against the organisers and the standup comedian with the Police Commissioner of Bengaluru, CH Pratap Reddy. In the complaint, the fringe group mentioned that the comedian had hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community many times by demeaning the Hindu gods. In 2021, the comedian was denied permission to host the show for the first time.

Similar Instances In Past

Earlier this year, the standup comedian was jailed for over a month after he completed his show at Munro Café in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He has been accused many times of hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. Since 2021, Faruqui has had many shows canceled in various states and cities. At one point, he had 12 of his shows canceled in two months due to consistent threats from fringe groups.

After continuous show cancellations and spending over a month in jail, Faruqui took to Instagram to share his views and said, "That's been my time, you guys were a wonderful audience. Good Bye! I'm done."

He publicly claimed he wouldn't return to standup comedy again as he faced several backlashes. After a year, he made a comeback and conducted the show in Hyderabad in the presence of heavy security.

Also Read: Tomato Flu: Lancet Warns For New Contagious Disease In India, Leaves Children With Painful Blisters

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Munawar Faruqui 
Dongri To Nowhere 
Munawar Faruqui Hyderabad 
Munawar upcoming Shows 

Must Reads

Pictures Showing Delhi Govt-Run School Are Not Of Private School As Claimed By BJP Leaders
Old Video Of Public Execution In Yemen Revived With Misleading Claim
Jhulan Goswami Set For International Retirement At Lord's; Here's A Look At Her Illustrious Career
Know How This Mumbai-Based Production House Is Educating Citizens, Bridging Gap Through Entertainment
Similar Posts
Know How This Mumbai-Based Production House Is Educating Citizens, Bridging Gap Through Entertainment
Trending

Know How This Mumbai-Based Production House Is Educating Citizens, Bridging Gap Through...

Ronit Kumar Singh
Arrived When Hes No More! Haryana Man Dies By Suicide Over Delay In Canada Student Visa
Trending

Arrived When He's No More! Haryana Man Dies By Suicide Over Delay In Canada Student Visa

The Logical Indian Crew
Absence Of Medical Staff Forces Woman To Give Birth Outside Primary Health Centre, Infant Dies
Trending

Absence Of Medical Staff Forces Woman To Give Birth Outside Primary Health Centre, Infant Dies

The Logical Indian Crew
Shocking! Haryana Cop Arrested For Demanding Sexual Favours From Disabled Woman
Trending

Shocking! Haryana Cop Arrested For Demanding Sexual Favours From Disabled Woman

The Logical Indian Crew
Mahatma Gandhi Statue Outside A New York Hindu Temple Vandalised In Possible Hate Crime: Reports
Trending

Mahatma Gandhi Statue Outside A New York Hindu Temple Vandalised In Possible Hate Crime: Reports

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X