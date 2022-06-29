All section
Caste discrimination
Assam Floods: Cancer Hospital OPD Continues To Function Under Trees In Flood-Ravaged Silchar

Image Credit: Twitter/CCHRC_Silchar

The Logical Indian Crew

Assam Floods: Cancer Hospital OPD Continues To Function Under Trees In Flood-Ravaged Silchar

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Assam,  29 Jun 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

When it comes to this city's three lakh odd residents, there has been no break from the week-long flood situation as the Barak River continues to flow way above the red mark.

Patients visiting the Cachar Cancer Hospital Society currently get their check-ups done beneath gloomy skies under roadside trees in Silchar's Meherpur area, which is the second-biggest urban hub of Assam amid the ongoing floods in the state. The current situation has led to roads and most departments of the cancer hospital being underwater for over a week. At the same time, the OPD and minor treatments are being provided under trees.

An Uphill Battle!

"This flood is totally devastating. We are doing the OPD, minor treatments, and extraction of blood here in the out. For the rest who cannot be treated here, we take them across to the hospital. The Nuclear Medicine department was filled with flood water till the waist," doctor Ravi Kannan, Padma Shri awardee and the Director of the Cachar Cancer Hospital Society, was quoted as saying by a News18 report.

When it comes to this city's three lakh odd residents, there has been no break from the week-long flood situation as the Barak River continues to flow way above the red mark. The 40-member State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) unit arrived at Silchar on June 28 to join the existing force of SDRF, NDRF, and the Army engaged in the relief and rescue work done on a war footing.

Amid the crisis, drinking water remains one of the main concerns as individuals have been starving for drinking water for days. In an attempt to provide some relief, the Mizoram-based Youth Association has shipped 15,000 litres of packaged drinking water to flood-hit Silchar.

Assam Floods: Silchar Faces Crisis

Packets with drinking water bottles, food and other necessities were air dropped by helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are also put into action in creating a flood map of Silchar town to determine the extent of damage and assist in taking steps to mitigate losses, Deputy Commissioner of Cachar Keerthi Jalli said.

Even though the water level continues to recede in south Assam city at a very slow speed, individuals continue to wade through waist-deep water in nearly all city residential areas.

Also Read: Proud Father! Autorickshaw Driver Shares Son's Near-To-Perfect Marksheet With Passenger, Netizens Make It Go Viral

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Silchar 
Assam Floods 
Cancer treatment 

