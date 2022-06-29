Assam Floods: Cancer Hospital OPD Continues To Function Under Trees In Flood-Ravaged Silchar

Patients visiting the Cachar Cancer Hospital Society currently get their check-ups done beneath gloomy skies under roadside trees in Silchar's Meherpur area, which is the second-biggest urban hub of Assam amid the ongoing floods in the state. The current situation has led to roads and most departments of the cancer hospital being underwater for over a week. At the same time, the OPD and minor treatments are being provided under trees.

An Uphill Battle!

"This flood is totally devastating. We are doing the OPD, minor treatments, and extraction of blood here in the out. For the rest who cannot be treated here, we take them across to the hospital. The Nuclear Medicine department was filled with flood water till the waist," doctor Ravi Kannan, Padma Shri awardee and the Director of the Cachar Cancer Hospital Society, was quoted as saying by a News18 report.

The work continues and we need your help!



As a cancer treatment facility, we are taking every effort to ensure that everyone continues treatment without disruption. Here is how you can help us -



Diesel for running the hospital

Food

Drinking Water

Clothing #AssamFloods pic.twitter.com/ZCvG0ghDv5 — Cachar Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (@CCHRC_Silchar) June 27, 2022

When it comes to this city's three lakh odd residents, there has been no break from the week-long flood situation as the Barak River continues to flow way above the red mark. The 40-member State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) unit arrived at Silchar on June 28 to join the existing force of SDRF, NDRF, and the Army engaged in the relief and rescue work done on a war footing.

Amid the crisis, drinking water remains one of the main concerns as individuals have been starving for drinking water for days. In an attempt to provide some relief, the Mizoram-based Youth Association has shipped 15,000 litres of packaged drinking water to flood-hit Silchar.



Assam Floods: Silchar Faces Crisis

Packets with drinking water bottles, food and other necessities were air dropped by helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are also put into action in creating a flood map of Silchar town to determine the extent of damage and assist in taking steps to mitigate losses, Deputy Commissioner of Cachar Keerthi Jalli said.

Even though the water level continues to recede in south Assam city at a very slow speed, individuals continue to wade through waist-deep water in nearly all city residential areas.

