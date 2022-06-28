Proud Father! Autorickshaw Driver Shares Son's Near-To-Perfect Marksheet With Passenger, Netizens Make It Go Viral

Every single parent on this planet would want their kids to succeed and achieve their goals and beyond. Nothing makes parents more proud than their children achieving excellence in whatever they are pursuing. In what can only be described as a heartwarming post, a LinkedIn user shared a story of an autorickshaw driver's son, which melted the netizens' hearts.

A Heartwarming Encounter

An individual by the name of Vikas Arora shared a heartwarming story on LinkedIn with a photograph which showed the mark sheet of an autorickshaw driver's son. In this post mentioned above, Vikas revealed how he met a local auto driver in Maharashtra's Akola, who shared his son's near-to-perfect mark sheet with him out of "sheer joy". The post also perfectly points out how proud the father is about his son's academic achievement, as the narrator also applauds the "brilliant brain" of the kid.

"Today while travelling in a local Auto in Akola Maharashtra, the auto driver shared his Sons Marksheet with us out of sheer joy .... see the marks .....he is a brilliant brain. The father was feeling so proud sharing the achievement of his son," the user wrote on LinkedIn.

Beating All Odds!

In the post, one can see that the son of the autorickshaw driver had scored a total of 592 marks out of 600 marks in class 12 exams, which would make any parent proud. Taking into consideration the socio-economic condition of an autorickshaw driver and all the hardships he must have overcome to educate his kid. All of these make this achievement just a little bit sweeter.

In the LinkedIn post, as mentioned above, people took to the comment section and forwarded their heartfelt reactions. The post also has more than 55,700 likes as well.

