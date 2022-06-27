A cyclist from Maharashtra's Pune by the name of Preeti Maske has established a new Guinness World Record by becoming the fastest female to cycle solo to Manali from Leh. Preeti, who began her journey from Leh on June 22 to Manali, covered more than 430 kilometres and reached her goal in approximately 55 hours and 13 minutes on June 25.

Record-Breaking Stint!

The Guinness World Record gave Preeti a time bracket of 60 hours to complete her journey. Her record-breaking journey was kicked off by the chief engineer of Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Brigadier Gaurav Karki, on June 22 in Leh and was received in Manali on June 24 by Colonel Shabarish Vachali, commander of BRO's 38 Border Roads Task Force.

Speaking about this extraordinary achievement, Preeti took to Instagram and wrote: "Feeling top of the world to ride challenging route of Leh to Manali for Guiness world records and WUCA records, terrain was challenging with elevation and constantly changing weather, could finish at 55 hrs,13 minutes and 0 seconds."

Reacting to this, BRO also appreciated the Pune cyclist's achievement and congratulated her via Twitter.

Well Done- Ms Preeti Maske.



World Ultra Cycling Record successfully attempted.

Ms Preeti completed the arduous 480 km Cycling Expedition from Leh to Manali in 55 hrs 13 minutes. She crossed four mountain passes under extreme weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/LfyH6A35yK — 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (@BROindia) June 25, 2022

Preeti's total elevation gain was more than 26,000 feet during her marathon cycling expedition.



A Trend-Setter

45-year-old Preeti, who is a mother of two, has set and broken numerous other records to embed her name in the record books after taking up cycling in 2017.

In December 2019, the Pune cyclist and two others completed the Kashmir to Kanyakumari Cycling Expedition in 17 days and 17 hours. The trio cycled 3,773 Kms to set a group world record for the quickest completion.

In the same month of that year, Preeti also cycled to Amritsar, Punjab, from Nashik, Maharashtra- a span of 1,600 kms in just five days and 5 hours to become the only woman cyclist to successfully complete this route.

During the month of March in 2021, the 45-year-old completed the Golden Quadrilateral 6,000 km cycling with a Guinness record in 24 days and 6 hours covering East-west North-south Mumbai-Chennai-Kolkatta-Delhi-Mumbai.

