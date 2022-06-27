Water More Expensive Than Petrol: Assam's Flood Situation Still Bleak With 22 Lakh People Affected

The state of Assam reported five more deaths amid the frightening flood situation, pushing the total death toll to 126 in the last 24 hours. Approximately 25.10 lakh are suffering in the state, and the town of Silchar in the Cachar district continued to remain underwater for the seventh consecutive day.

Fatalities were reported a day ago in Golaghat, Barpeta, Darrang and Cachar districts. However, the number of citizens affected by the flash floods in 27 districts dipped to 25.10 lakh from 33.03 lakh in 28 districts, according to a bulletin released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

In an attempt to carry out the flood inundation mapping and also to deliver flood relief materials to stranded people, two drones have been deployed over Silchar, reported News18.

Eight NDRF teams, including 207 personnel from Bhubaneswar and Itanagar, and an Indian Army team of 120 jawans have been deployed in Silchar. The district administration is currently putting drones to work to deliver needs to flood-affected individuals. A report by Barak Bulletin revealed that a team from Chennai, under the direction of the Chief Minister, has been appointed to distribute water to flood victims.

'Drinking Water More Expensive Than Petrol'

According to a report in Deccan Herald, drinking water has become more 'costlier than petrol' in Assam amid the flood crisis. Water levels in most rivers remained a receding trend, although Kopili and Brahmaputra remain to flow way over the danger mark in Nagaon and Dhubri, respectively.

Meanwhile, in Silchar town, submerged for the last six days amid a breach in a dyke at Betkundi, efforts are on to vacate stranded individuals to safety, with priority being assigned to ailing persons, Keerthi Jalli, Deputy Commissioner, confirmed.

Burial Grounds Submerged

The residents in Assam's Silchar city are facing problems as all the crematory and burial grounds are submerged in water due to floods, as per a report on June 25.

People were seen waiting with the lifeless bodies of their loved ones in the buildings, desperately looking for help. Some were carrying the bodies in makeshift boats in search of burial grounds, the report stated.

