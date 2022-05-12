Odisha Is Building India's Biggest Hockey Stadium For World Cup 2023- Here's All You Need To Know

On the back of the landmark success of the 2018 Men's Hockey World Cup, Odisha is now getting ready to host consecutive Men's Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29 in 2023.

R Vineel Krishna, Secretary Sports Odisha, said: "The Hockey Development is something very important for our Chief Minister so massive preparation is underway to make next Hockey World Cup also a grand success."

Pandemic-Hit Men's Hockey World Cup!

The men's hockey world cup tournament was not held after 2018 amid the global situation due to the COVID pandemic. Vineel Krishna stated there would be many activities that would boost the development of hockey in the state.

Other than upgrading the existing Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, which has a 15,000 seating capacity, the government of Odisha is also constructing a brand new hockey stadium in Rourkela - 'Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium' - with a seating capacity of 20,000, making it India's biggest hockey stadium. This grand stadium has been named after 'Birsa Munda', a legendary Indian freedom fighter.

"Despite the severe hurdles starting from COVID-19, heatwave, cyclonic conditions, and rainfall, a workforce of more than 250 engineers, designers, and labourers are involved in the construction of the facility round-the-clock to get the stadium ready by October this year," an Odisha Sports Department technical official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The official also added: "As per the project design, the new hockey stadium will be a model of green, functional, cost-effective design. Designed to deliver the best matchday experience, each seat inside the stadium will also be uninterrupted with sightlines. The fans will be closer to the pitch, which at any other hockey stadium in the world."

Know About The Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium

According to the department, the stadium complex stretches over 35 acres of land (stadium on 15 acres) on the Biju Patnaik University of Technology campus in Rourkela. It is set to create a new benchmark in global stadium design for hockey, offering one of the world's finest spectator experiences.

He also added that the ₹300 crore stadium (₹200 crore stadium + 100 crore other facilities) would boast state-of-the-art facilities, a tunnel linnking the practice pitch and changing room, along with a fitness centre and a hydro-therapy pool around the pitch.

Also Read: Sustainable Management On Track! Over 2,000 East Coast Railway Coaches Fitted With Bio-Toilets