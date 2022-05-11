All section
Caste discrimination
Sustainable Management On Track! Over 2,000 East Coast Railway Coaches Fitted With Bio-Toilets

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Good Governance
Sustainable Management On Track! Over 2,000 East Coast Railway Coaches Fitted With Bio-Toilets

India,  11 May 2022 10:10 AM GMT

Speaking about the initiative, an East Coast Railway (ECoR) official revealed how the bio-toilets in the trains will help convert human waste into water and bio-gas with the help of the bacteria.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has achieved a significant landmark in the field of environmental cleanliness as it installed all its conventional coaches with bio-toilets as part of the Centre's Swachh Bharat initiative.

The East Coast Railway has completed the installation of bio-toilets in 2089 conventional coaches and reached 100 per cent (pc) bio-toilet fitment in all its coaches. Installation of bio-toilets will help maintain cleanliness by preventing the discharge of human waste on railway tracks and protecting tracks from corrosion.

Speaking about the initiative, an ECoR official explained how the bio-toilets in the trains will help convert human waste into water and bio-gas with the help of the bacteria and how it is a significant step towards a sustainable future.

"The bio-toilets in train converts the human waste into water and bio-gases with the help of bacteria. This mechanism of bio-toilets is very helpful in sustainable management of solid waste," an ECoR official was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

Bio-Toilets With Soft Flush System

The ECoR also made an effort to install bacteria plants at the carriage repair workshop at Mancheswar and all its coaching depots at Sambalpur, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar and Puri.

"People are being made aware of the proper use of bio-toilets. ECoR is also providing a soft flush system in bio-toilets for easy flushing of waste. Litter bins are also provided in each toilet fitted with bio-tanks to avoid dumping of waste into toilet pans," the official also added.

Also Read: Bengaluru-Based Indian Space Startup Creates Eco-Friendly Rocket Fuel System

Indian Railways 
Railways 
Sustainable 

