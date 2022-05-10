All section
Bengaluru-Based Indian Space Startup Creates Eco-Friendly Rocket Fuel System

The Logical Indian Crew

Bengaluru-Based Indian Space Startup Creates Eco-Friendly Rocket Fuel System

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Karnataka,  10 May 2022 8:34 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

What is more impressive is that Bellatrix Aerospace's propulsion system will not just cut down on pollution but also offers a significant jump in fuel efficiency.

The space race has been hitting new speeds ever since private companies entered the fray with new and refreshing innovations. Joining this list of innovators is an Indian-aerospace startup based in Bengaluru named Bellatrix Aerospace, which successfully tested an eco-friendly propulsion system for launching satellites into orbit.

What is more impressive is that Bellatrix Aerospace's propulsion system will not just cut down on pollution but also offers a significant jump in fuel efficiency, as per a report in The Economic Times.

Bellatrix Aerospace's Space Vision

To those unknowing, propulsion systems that propel satellites into space are fueled by a toxic compound dubbed hydrazine- known for having a drastic impact on our ecosystem. Furthermore, it also has a reputation of being very difficult to store and handle safely.

However, Bellatrix's green booster rocket has significantly lower toxicity levels in comparison and is also incredibly safe to handle and store.

As per the startup, the propellant is not just limited to satellite launches but can also be used for human space flight missions as well. The Bengaluru-based startup plans to commercialise the propellant and turn it into a product by next year.

Indian Startups Leading The Space Race

With his landmark engineering, Bellatrix has joined an elite group of new-age space tech startups India is seeing that are using VC funds to achieve their objectives in the global space race. Founded at the Indian Institute of Science (IISC), the startup obtained its pre-series A funding back in June 2019 by IDFC Parampara.

Professor Charlie Oommen, chief research scientist-propulsion at the Indian Institute of Science, said, "The work on green propulsion is extremely important as the world is shifting fast towards green chemicals and aligning with the latest developments is important for our country."

"ISRO had also announced that it will work towards using green fuels in all its future missions and green fuel recently tested by Bellatrix Aerospace is extremely promising as it offers both benign handling facilities and higher performance than conventionally used toxic chemicals like hydrazine," he also added.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Indian Space Economy 
startups 
Indian startups 
ISRO 
Bengaluru 

