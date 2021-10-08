All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Indian Hockey Team Grabs FIH Annual Awards 2021

Image Credits: Twitter/International Hockey Federation

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Indian Hockey Team Grabs FIH Annual Awards 2021

Abbas Rizvi

Writer: Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Remote Intern

He is a voracious reader who likes to read about the world. Research and Fact Checking are his area of work. He likes to think before speaking.

See article by Abbas Rizvi

India,  8 Oct 2021 10:09 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

The annual awards have six Indian hockey players and two coaches from the Indian hockey team (Women and Men) nominated for various categories.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

India Hockey sweeps all the awards of the FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2021, which was declared on Wednesday by FIH the(International Hockey Federation). The annual awards have six Indian hockey players and two coaches from the Indian hockey team (Women and Men) nominated for various categories. This is the first that all the nominees won the prestigious annual awards 2021.

Awards Won In Various Categories

India's sensation Harmanpreet Singh was chosen ' FIH Player of the Year ' in the men's category. He was also the top scorer in India's Bronze medal-winning performance at the Tokyo Olympics. Whereas women hockey team drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur won the ' FIH Player of the Year ' in the women's category. India famous goalkeeper PR Sreejesh won the ' Goalkeeper of the year ' in the men's category. Sreejesh gives his best performance in Olympics 2020.

Indian women team custodian Savita won the 'Goalkeeper of the year' in the women's category. Savita, the joint-vice captain for the Indian women's hockey team at the Olympics Games 2020, also played an essential role in the team, finishing fourth in the Tokyo Olympics Games as reported by ANI.

Women Hockey Team Winners

In the rising star of the year for men, Vivek Sagar Prasad won the second time. Sharmila Devi won the award with the highest votes in the rising star category for women, ahead of Argentina's Valentina Raposo and Great Britain's Fiona Crackles. Indian's men hockey chief coach Graham Reid was awarded the FIH Coach of the year. He was nominated along with Belgium's Shane Mcleod and Australia's Colin Batch. Indian women's Hockey former Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne was also awarded the ' FIH Coach of the Year ' in the women's category.

Also Read : Anshu Malik Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Woman Wrestler To Reach World Championship Final

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Abbas Rizvi
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Indian Hockey 
FIH 
Awards 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X