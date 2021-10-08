Indian Hockey Team Grabs FIH Annual Awards 2021

India Hockey sweeps all the awards of the FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2021, which was declared on Wednesday by FIH the(International Hockey Federation). The annual awards have six Indian hockey players and two coaches from the Indian hockey team (Women and Men) nominated for various categories. This is the first that all the nominees won the prestigious annual awards 2021.

Awards Won In Various Categories

India's sensation Harmanpreet Singh was chosen ' FIH Player of the Year ' in the men's category. He was also the top scorer in India's Bronze medal-winning performance at the Tokyo Olympics. Whereas women hockey team drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur won the ' FIH Player of the Year ' in the women's category. India famous goalkeeper PR Sreejesh won the ' Goalkeeper of the year ' in the men's category. Sreejesh gives his best performance in Olympics 2020.

Indian women team custodian Savita won the 'Goalkeeper of the year' in the women's category. Savita, the joint-vice captain for the Indian women's hockey team at the Olympics Games 2020, also played an essential role in the team, finishing fourth in the Tokyo Olympics Games as reported by ANI.

Women Hockey Team Winners

In the rising star of the year for men, Vivek Sagar Prasad won the second time. Sharmila Devi won the award with the highest votes in the rising star category for women, ahead of Argentina's Valentina Raposo and Great Britain's Fiona Crackles. Indian's men hockey chief coach Graham Reid was awarded the FIH Coach of the year. He was nominated along with Belgium's Shane Mcleod and Australia's Colin Batch. Indian women's Hockey former Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne was also awarded the ' FIH Coach of the Year ' in the women's category.



Also Read : Anshu Malik Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Woman Wrestler To Reach World Championship Final