Anshu Malik Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Woman Wrestler To Reach World Championship Final

"It's extremely satisfying. I am so happy. It feels so good. What I could not do at the Tokyo Games I did that here. I fought each and every bout as my last bout," The Hindu quoted Malik as saying.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Malik had lost in the first round and then in the repechage. After Bishambar Singh (1967), Sushil Kumar (2010), Amit Dahiya (2013), Bajrang Punia (2018), and Deepak Punia (2018), Anshu became only the sixth Indian to make the Worlds gold medal.

Malik's victory also assured India's first medal in this year's competition. She was astute in her manoeuvring and accomplished take-down moves from the left of Vynnyk left at least three times before finishing the battle with an exposure move.

Since last year, the Nidani girl has been competing in the senior circuit and has made steady improvement. Meanwhile, Sarita Mor will compete for bronze after falling 0-3 to defending European champion Bilyana Zhivkova Duodova of Bulgaria in the semi-finals. Divya Kakran startled Kseniia Burakova with a win 'by fall,' but was defeated by Masako Furuich of Japan, in the under-23 world champion.

