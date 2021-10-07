All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Anshu Malik Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Woman Wrestler To Reach World Championship Final

Image Credit: News18

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Anshu Malik Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Woman Wrestler To Reach World Championship Final

Neelima Mishra

Writer: Neelima Mishra

Neelima Mishra

Neelima Mishra

Remote Intern

Guru Govind Singh Indraprashtha University in New Delhi is where Neelima Mishra is doing her master's degree. She graduated from Delhi University with a bachelor's degree in journalism (hons.). She is pursuing a corporate communication specialisation at IP University.

See article by Neelima Mishra

Others/World,  7 Oct 2021 1:15 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Neelima Mishra

Neelima Mishra

Neelima Mishra

Remote Intern

Guru Govind Singh Indraprashtha University in New Delhi is where Neelima Mishra is doing her master's degree. She graduated from Delhi University with a bachelor's degree in journalism (hons.). She is pursuing a corporate communication specialisation at IP University.

See article by Neelima Mishra

Only four Indian women wrestlers have won medals at the Worlds and all of them —Geeta Phogat (2012), Babita Phogat (2012), Pooja Dhanda (2018) and Vinesh Phogat (2019) — have won bronze.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Anshu Malik on Wednesday, October 6, scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the World Championship final when she outclassed junior European champion Solomiia Vynnyk but Sarita Mor lost her semifinal and will fight for a bronze in Oslo.

Only four Indian women wrestlers have won medals at the Worlds and all of them —Geeta Phogat (2012), Babita Phogat (2012), Pooja Dhanda (2018) and Vinesh Phogat (2019) — have won bronze.

"It's extremely satisfying. I am so happy. It feels so good. What I could not do at the Tokyo Games I did that here. I fought each and every bout as my last bout," The Hindu quoted Malik as saying.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Malik had lost in the first round and then in the repechage. After Bishambar Singh (1967), Sushil Kumar (2010), Amit Dahiya (2013), Bajrang Punia (2018), and Deepak Punia (2018), Anshu became only the sixth Indian to make the Worlds gold medal.

Malik's victory also assured India's first medal in this year's competition. She was astute in her manoeuvring and accomplished take-down moves from the left of Vynnyk left at least three times before finishing the battle with an exposure move.

Since last year, the Nidani girl has been competing in the senior circuit and has made steady improvement. Meanwhile, Sarita Mor will compete for bronze after falling 0-3 to defending European champion Bilyana Zhivkova Duodova of Bulgaria in the semi-finals. Divya Kakran startled Kseniia Burakova with a win 'by fall,' but was defeated by Masako Furuich of Japan, in the under-23 world champion.

Also Read: Houston Post Office Renamed To Honour Indian-American Cop Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Who Was Killed On Duty


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Neelima Mishra
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Neelima Mishra
World Wrestling Championship 
Anshu Malik 
Indian 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X