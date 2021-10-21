Dengue Outbreak Hinders Preparations Ahead Of Men's Junior Hockey World Cup

The recent dengue outbreak has hampered the preparations of the ensuing Junior Hockey World Cup that is scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 24 to December 5.



Four members of India's junior men's hockey team are believed to have tested positive for dengue at the training camp at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Southern Centre in Bengaluru. The Indian Express reported that as many as 50 of the approximately 200 athletes training at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) in Bengaluru were down with fever and weakness in the last two weeks.

Four of the players complained of fever and exhaustion, said an SAI source. Shortly after four of them were treated at the SAI centre, while the fifth— a track and field athlete — was hospitalised as a "precautionary measure". However, SAI seems to have neglected the precautionary measures that should have been taken up in anticipation by the authorities as the dengue cases were already on an overdrive in the city.

The authorities immediately buckled up to fumigate the place twice a day, to restrict the effects of the outbreak.

Dengue And Its Symptoms

Dengue is a viral disease, spread to people through the bite of an infected Aedes Species of mosquito. It usually has mild symptoms for around one week including high temperature, although in some cases it's fatal. It has already covered around 723 people under its wrath, Delhi across various cities of the country. The national capital reported the highest 243 cases over the past week.

Several countries such as England, Australia and New Zealand have withdrawn from the tournament. England citing COVID related concerns, and the other two giving it out to the travelling restriction. Hence, they were replaced by Canada and the United States of America (USA) but there seems to have no replacement for England as of now. Pertaining to this Men's Hockey World Cup teams is currently running short of usual contesting teams, which stands at 16.

