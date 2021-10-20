Cop From Navi Mumbai Clinches Bronze At International Bodybuilding Championships

All section
Caste discrimination
Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Maharashtra,  20 Oct 2021 1:47 PM GMT

Assistant Police Inspector Subhash Pujari attached to the Highway Safety Patrol of Navi Mumbai traffic department Palaspe unit, clinched the bronze medal at the 12th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2021 held from October 1-7 at Tashkent in Uzbekistan

Assistant Police Inspector (API), Subhash Pujari, attached to the Highway Safety Patrol of Navi Mumbai traffic department Palaspe unit, made India proud by clinching the bronze medal at the 12th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2021 held from October 1-7 at Tashkent in Uzbekistan. Pujari represented India in the 80kg weight category. The International Bodybuilding Championship witnessed 360 participants from 30 countries, including 70 participants from India in different weight categories.

'6 Hours Of Daily Exercise In Gymnasium'

Earlier in March, he won the title of 'Master Maharashtra Shree' at the national-level bodybuilding championship held in Ludhiana, Punjab. Thus, he qualified for the International Bodybuilding championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, representing India in the 80-kg category.

" After winning the nation-level championship, I had already qualified for the Asia -level bodybuilding championship, which was going to be held in the Maldives but got postponed. When I was in my 20's, I participated in the district, state and national level competitions. However, I did not participate in the last 20 years. I did not leave the gym even after joining the police force as a constable in 2003. I used to give 6 hours daily for exercise at the gymnasium and follow a rigorous diet for a healthy body," The Times of India quoted Subhash Pujari as saying.

With encouragement from colleagues and family members. I participated in bodybuilding championships, felt proud, won the bronze medal, and represented my country at the International level. Will work harder for winning the gold at the international level championships in future, he added.

Also Read: Well Done! India Clinches Two More Gold Medals At Shooting Junior World Championship


