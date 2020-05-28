"I Was Given Sanitizer, Gloves And Protective Gear": 9-Yr-Old Boy On Flying Solo From Mumbai To Bengaluru

Nine-year-old Shiven Desai was finally reunited with his parents in Bengaluru after being stuck in Mumbai with his grandparents due to the COVID-19 lockdown. This happened a day after domestic flight operations resumed in India.

"No one could sleep till his flight took off. We were very worried that it would get cancelled," The Indian Express quoted Neha Desai, Shiven's mother, as saying.

Upon arrival at Bengaluru airport, Shiven's temperature was checked and he was instructed to stay under home quarantine for the next 14 days.

"They took good care of me. As soon as I entered the airport, I was given sanitiser, gloves and protective gear," Shiven, who returned home in a SpiceJet flight, said.

"After it was announced that domestic flights would resume from May 25, I spent around three hours at the airport going from counter to counter to get answers," Neha said.

After Shiven's exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis, he left with his grandmother for Mumbai on March 15. However, after the Centre announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, his holiday was unexpectedly extended.

Also Read: 5-Yr-Old Boy Flies Alone From Delhi To Bengaluru To Meet His Mother After 3 Months





