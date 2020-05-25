News

5-Yr-Old Boy Flies Alone From Delhi To Bengaluru To Meet His Mother After 3 Months

Bengaluru Airport witnessed the most heartwarming sights as a five year old boy, Vihaan Sharma travelled alone from Delhi to Bengaluru with a "special category" ticket.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   25 May 2020 10:08 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-05-25T17:48:42+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
5-Yr-Old Boy Flies Alone From Delhi To Bengaluru To Meet His Mother After 3 Months

As domestic flights resumed services today after two months since the lockdown was first imposed, Bengaluru Airport witnessed the most heartwarming sights as a five-year-old boy, Vihaan Sharma travelled alone from Delhi to Bengaluru with a "special category" ticket.

The little boy re-united with his mother after three months at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

"My five-year-old son Vihaan has travelled alone from Delhi, he has come back to Bengaluru after three months," his mother said.

Bengaluru airport had five flights coming and 17 departures till 9 am today. Nine flights were cancelled. Approximately 60 flight departures and 54 arrivals are scheduled at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday.

Those who took first flights included paramilitary personnel, army men, students and migrants.

Also Read: Exemplifying Communal Harmony, Sikh Community Members Join Hands To Sanitise Jama Masjid

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian