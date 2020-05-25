5-Yr-Old Boy Flies Alone From Delhi To Bengaluru To Meet His Mother After 3 Months

As domestic flights resumed services today after two months since the lockdown was first imposed, Bengaluru Airport witnessed the most heartwarming sights as a five-year-old boy, Vihaan Sharma travelled alone from Delhi to Bengaluru with a "special category" ticket.

The little boy re-united with his mother after three months at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

"My five-year-old son Vihaan has travelled alone from Delhi, he has come back to Bengaluru after three months," his mother said.

Welcome home, Vihaan! #BLRairport is constantly working towards enabling the safe return of all our passengers. https://t.co/WJghN5wsKw — BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) May 25, 2020

Bengaluru airport had five flights coming and 17 departures till 9 am today. Nine flights were cancelled. Approximately 60 flight departures and 54 arrivals are scheduled at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday.

Those who took first flights included paramilitary personnel, army men, students and migrants.

Also Read: Exemplifying Communal Harmony, Sikh Community Members Join Hands To Sanitise Jama Masjid