Mumbai: Security Beefed At Taj Hotels After Calls Threatening 26/11-Like Attack

The two hotels received calls on their landlines last night following which the police said that they are in the process of identifying the caller.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   30 Jun 2020 10:23 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba and Taj Lands End in Bandra received threat calls from Pakistan last night, threatening to carry out a terror attack similar to the 26/11 attacks.

Security has been tightened at both the hotels after the calls, Mumbai Police sources told NDTV.

The Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba was one of the places in Mumbai targeted during the horrific 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Ten heavily-armed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists stormed inside the Taj Mahal Palace hotel, and even attacked the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station and Leopold Cafe, among other landmarks.

The three-day siege left claimed at least 174 lives and left over 300 injured.

Several policemen and NSG (National Security Guard) commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan were among those who lost their lives defending the city in November 2008.

