'Looking For People For Another Custodial Death': TN Cop Suspended For Threatening Milk Vendors On Facebook

A police constable cum driver in Tamil Nadu was suspended by Nagapattinam Superintendent of Police for making controversial remarks on Facebook in the wake of the Sathankulam custodial deaths.

"We had found that the concerned police constable had indeed made objectionable remarks. We have placed him under suspension at least until a detailed investigation is carried out. Such remarks are unacceptable. The department would appoint an official to lead the investigation on his remarks," Nagapattinam Superintendent of Police S Selvanagarathinam told The New Indian Express.

In a recent Facebook comment, R Ramanan threatened milk vendors of severe consequences for planning to stop supplying milk to police staff across the state following the custodial death of the father-son duo.

"We were looking for people for another custodial death and now we've got you," Ramanan commented on the milk vendors' post.

In another post dated September 9, 2019, Ramanan had written about the "power of police" - about punishing a suspect who talked ill about police, by physically abusing him and feeding him faeces.

However, police are yet to find out about the identity of the suspect and if he really endured such torture.

"We would know more about it only in the elaborate investigation which follows up with the concerned police constable," S Selvanagarathinam said.

Ramanan had deleted his Facebook account following controversy over his post.

