50-Yr-Old Arrested For Raping Minor Speech-Impaired Girl In Bihar

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor speech-impaired girl in Bihar.

A report by the Hindustan Times stated that the accused was arrested by the Bagaha police on Sunday, January 17. The victim filed a complaint on the basis of which an FIR was lodged which revealed that the accused took the girl to a sugarcane field in his village and sexually assaulted her.

"The girl's family approached police on Saturday evening," said Kailash Prasad, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO). Reports pointed out that the crime took place on January 15 and the girl was sent for medical examination on the same day.



Police have registered against the perpetrator under Sections 376 (rape), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Not an isolated incident

A 12-year-old minor girl was allegedly gang-raped and set on fire by four men at her residence in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Wednesday, January 13. The victim after battling for her life succumbed to the injuries but reports said that the culprits were still on the run while police officials investigated the case.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old hearing and speech impaired girl was allegedly gang-raped and brutally assaulted in state's Madhubani district on January 12. The police said that the accused damaged her eyes with a sharp object so that she could not identify the perpetrators. As per media reports, three men were arrested in connection with the case while the victim was undergoing treatment as her condition remained critical.

It is crucial to note the pattern that is being established in Bihar. The fearless perpetrators, ignoring the repercussions of law and order, have been audacious enough to commit such crime. It highlights the state government's inability and failure to prevent and curb such incidents. It shows Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government's powerlessness to ensure a safe society for women.

