Rajasthan: Union Minister Demands Law Against "Love Jihad" Over Interfaith Marriage; Police Deny Forced Conversion Claims

An inter-faith marriage in Rajasthan, where the Hindu woman's family alleged that the alliance is a case of "love jihad", has prompted a Union minister to demand a law against forceful religious-conversions in the state for the sake of marriage, reported Deccan Herald.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary demanded the law in the state although the woman posted a video statement on social media asserting that she married on her 'own accord'. The woman has told the same to the



This controversy erupted after Bikaner resident Manish Dudi, 18, married 22-year-old Mukhtiyar Khan last month after a brief love affair. The alliance prompted the woman's family to issue a statement on social media, terming it to be a case of "love jihad".

In the video, the woman's grandfather threatened to commit suicide if no justice is done to them, while her father sought the community's help in the matter.

This video statement of her family members prompted the woman to record a video where she asserted that she married the Muslim man out of her own will on December 10 last year and instead of converting to Islam, the man himself has converted to Hinduism.

The woman has recorded her statement at the Naya Sahar police station on Saturday and sought police protection.

The Bikaner police have denied the claims of "love Jihad" and said that both the youths have married as per their own free will. "The rumours are baseless and the district police appeal to ignore such rumours," Bikaner police tweeted along with the video message of the girl.

However, the Choudhary, who is member of Lok Sabha from Rajasthan's Barmer-Jaisalmer constituency said the matter of 'love jihad" needs to be probed properly.

"Such incidents are not good for social harmony. A law against love jihad should be enacted on the lines of Uttar Pradesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party stands with Bikaner's family and assures them that the BJP will enact a strong law in Rajasthan to prevent such incidents on coming to power ib state in future," he tweeted.

बेटी चाहे किसी भी धर्म में जन्मी हो, हमारी बेटियाँ हमारे लिए गौरव व इज़्ज़त है। राजस्थान सरकार को बीकानेर में हुए लव जिहाद की निष्पक्ष जांच करवानी चाहिए एवं भविष्य में इस तरह के घिनौने कृत्यों को पूर्व में ही रोका जा सके। pic.twitter.com/JgAoBOMEut — Kailash Choudhary (@KailashBaytu) January 16, 2021

