Bihar: 12-Yr-Old Girl Gang-Raped, Burnt Alive In Muzaffarpur

In yet another horrifying incident of gender-based violence, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped and set on fire by four men at her residence in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. The incident came to the fore on Wednesday, January 13.

The New Indian Express reported that after battling for her life, the victim died this morning in a hospital where she was admitted for treatment.

Reports pointed out that the victim's father informed the police about the incident and the accused who are still on the run. An FIR has been registered on the basis of the father's complaint.

Police said, "The girl's father has accused 4 people & an FIR has been registered. We have initiated the investigation & our priority is arresting the culprits."

"The girl's father has accused 4 people & an FIR has been registered. We have initiated the investigation & our priority is arresting the culprits," the police told news agency ANI.



A 15-year-old hearing and speech impaired girl was allegedly gang-raped and brutally assaulted in Bihar's Madhubani district. The police said that the accused damaged her eyes with a sharp object so that she could not identify the perpetrators.

According to reports, three people have been arrested in connection with the incident which took place on Tuesday, January 12.

Crime Against Women In Bihar

Four cases of rape or gang rape have been recorded every day in Bihar from January 2020 till September, with police stations in 43 police districts of the state registering a total of 1,106 such cases, sources in the Police Department said, pointed out a News18 report.

The report further stated that the officials receive as many as 1,800 online complaints, however, 90 per cent of them do not get converted into FIRs. Despite the government claiming to work on the law and order situation in the state, a rise in the number of reported cases as well as the cognisance of the ones that go unreported is a cause of concern.

