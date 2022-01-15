Video Of The Reunion Of Two Brothers Is Viral With A False Communal Claim

A video showcasing a heartwarming reunion of two brothers in Kartarpur Sahib Corridor after 74 years of separation has been making rounds on social media, and it has got everyone a little teary-eyed. The two brothers, one from India and the other from Pakistan, were separated during the India-Pakistan partition in 1947. The video shows the brothers bursting into tears of joy, embracing each other and recalling memories, while the crowd is gathered there to watch this reunion.

Now, the same video is viral with a communal spin. It is being claimed that the brother who stayed in India continues to practice Sikhism while the brother who went to Pakistan had to convert to Islam.

A Twitter user shared the video and captioned it, "Two Sikh brothers were separated in 1947. The one who came to India remains a Sikh. The one who remained in Pakistan converted to Islam. The Indian Sikh can proudly say, "Wah Guru Ji Da Khalsa, Wah Guru Ji Di Fatah." The Pakistani brother has to say "Allah hu akbar"."

One of the two brothers had to convert to Islam to stay in Pakistan while the other continued to practice Sikhism in India.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it false. Both the brothers are Muslims from birth and have remained so even after separation.

The two brothers' heartwarming reunion video is viral on social media and has been covered by several Indian and Pakistani media outlets.



The Logical Indian also covered their story and identified the two brothers as Mohammad Siddique and Habib alias Shela. The younger brother Siddique grew up in Pakistan's Faisalabad, while the elder brother Habib, alias Shela lived in the Phullanwal area of India's Punjab. Both of them met after 74 years via the Kartarpur Corridor that connects Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to the border with India.

The Dawn, one of the oldest Pakistani media outlets, also reported the brothers' reunion. According to their report, Mohammad Siddiqui (80) is a resident of Phugaran village on the outskirts of Faisalabad district of Pakistan and Habib alias Shela (78) belongs to India's Punjab.



The Dawn also mentioned Punjabi Lehar, a group endeavouring to bridge a gap between East and West Punjab people, created by the partition of 1947. Punjabi Lehar shared the video of the reunion on their YouTube channel.

Fact-checking website Alt News spoke to one of the co-founders of Punjabi Lehar, Nasir Dhillon, who debunked the viral claim. Nasir confirmed that both the brothers were Muslims by birth. Nasir said that the younger brother Habib was an infant of six months old and had gone with his mother to Phule during partition when the civil war between the two countries broke. Their father was killed in the violence, and four years later, their mother also died by suicide. He also said that Habib is also known as Sika Khan in his village, but his birth name is Habib.



To conclude, the video of the reunion of two brothers is viral with a false claim that one of them had to convert to Islam to stay in Pakistan while the other continued to practice Sikhism in India.

