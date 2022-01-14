All section
Caste discrimination
Samajwadi Party Used Image From Mumbai To Show Comparision Between Their Govt And BJP Govt

Image Credit: Twitter, Wiki Bio, The Indian Express

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Samajwadi Party Used Image From Mumbai To Show Comparision Between Their Govt And BJP Govt

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  14 Jan 2022 10:52 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The picture of an office being shared to show employed youths during the Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh is actually from Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Amidst the ongoing election campaigns, especially in Uttar Pradesh, a lot of misinformation is being circulated. A collage was recently shared by the Samajwadi Party official Twitter handle.

In the viral collage, a comparison has been shown between the SP government in UP before 2017 and the current Yogi government. In the first picture, youth can be seen working in the office, while in the second image, some policemen can be seen thrashing youth with sticks. The second picture is described as a condition of jobless youths of UP after Yogi Adityanath came to power. It is being shared with a Hindi caption that reads, "चेहरा साफ है". [English Translation: The Face is clear.]

Samajwadi Party leader and Ex.MLA Jaunpur City, Mohd Arshad Khan also shared this image with a Hindi caption that reads, "किसानों, नौजवानों, महिलाओं, कारोबारियों का इंकलाब है, बाइस में बदलाव है."

[English Translation: There is a revolution of farmers, youth, women, businessmen; there will be a change in 2022.]

A Twitter user shared this image with a caption that reads in Hindi, "बेरोजगारो की है फरियाद , फिर से आये पढ़ी-लिखी अखिलेश सरकार."

[English Translation: Unemployed's complaint; the educated Akhilesh government will come again.]

Claim:

The youth used to get employment during the SP tenure in UP. However, during the BJP rule, they were thrashed by UP Police.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it misleading. The first image where people can be seen working in the office is from Mumbai, Maharashtra.

First Image:

We cropped the first image from the collage and ran a google reverse image search. We found this image on the Getty Images website. According to the information mentioned in the caption, it was taken on Aug. 20 2011, in the office named MoFIrst Solutions Pvt. based in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The caption of the image reads, "India's Next Outsource Market Converges With IPhone Apps Software programmers work on computers as they develop applications at the MoFirst Solutions Pvt. office in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2011. MoFirst is tapping India's next wave in outsourcing, with thousands of programmers that charge a fraction of Silicon Valley prices to capitalize on demand for programs for Apple Inc.'s iPhone and devices running Google Inc.'s Android software."

Image Credit: Getty Images

We also found the same image in a report of CNBC, Mint, and Bloomberg. Here also the image mentioned location source as Mumbai, India. The credit of the image was given to Kainaz Amaria.

Image Credit: CNBC

Second Image:

We ran a google reverse image search and found this image in several media reports. According to the report published by Latestly.com dated Nov. 2018, the students were protesting outside the UP Vidhan Sabha for the filling of 68,500 vacant posts of assistant teachers. Policemen tried to end the protest, but students were not ready to accept it without talking with higher officials. Later, the protesting students tried to cross the security barricade after which UP police lathi-charged on students resulting in serious injuries to many students.

Image Credit: Latestly.Com

At that time, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also supported this portests and tweeted about this incident in which the viral image can be seen.

Our investigation shows that the collage shared by Samajwadi Party to compare their government and the current Bharatiya Janata Party is misleading. The picture of an office showing employment during Samajwadi Party tenure is actually from Mumbai, Maharashtra. However, the second image was taken during 2018 in UP when the Police lathi-charged the candidates protesting for filling the vaccant post of assistant teachers.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Yogi Adityanath Threatened To Join SP? No, Viral Graphic Is Fake

Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Uttar Pradesh 
Election 
Samajwadi Party 
Employment 
BJP 
Yogi Adityanath 

