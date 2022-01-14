Samajwadi Party Used Image From Mumbai To Show Comparision Between Their Govt And BJP Govt

Amidst the ongoing election campaigns, especially in Uttar Pradesh, a lot of misinformation is being circulated. A collage was recently shared by the Samajwadi Party official Twitter handle.

In the viral collage, a comparison has been shown between the SP government in UP before 2017 and the current Yogi government. In the first picture, youth can be seen working in the office, while in the second image, some policemen can be seen thrashing youth with sticks. The second picture is described as a condition of jobless youths of UP after Yogi Adityanath came to power. It is being shared with a Hindi caption that reads, "चेहरा साफ है". [English Translation: The Face is clear.]

Samajwadi Party leader and Ex.MLA Jaunpur City, Mohd Arshad Khan also shared this image with a Hindi caption that reads, "किसानों, नौजवानों, महिलाओं, कारोबारियों का इंकलाब है, बाइस में बदलाव है."

[English Translation: There is a revolution of farmers, youth, women, businessmen; there will be a change in 2022.]

A Twitter user shared this image with a caption that reads in Hindi, "बेरोजगारो की है फरियाद , फिर से आये पढ़ी-लिखी अखिलेश सरकार."



[English Translation: Unemployed's complaint; the educated Akhilesh government will come again.]

Claim:

The youth used to get employment during the SP tenure in UP. However, during the BJP rule, they were thrashed by UP Police.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it misleading. The first image where people can be seen working in the office is from Mumbai, Maharashtra.

First Image:

We cropped the first image from the collage and ran a google reverse image search. We found this image on the Getty Images website. According to the information mentioned in the caption, it was taken on Aug. 20 2011, in the office named MoFIrst Solutions Pvt. based in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The caption of the image reads, "India's Next Outsource Market Converges With IPhone Apps Software programmers work on computers as they develop applications at the MoFirst Solutions Pvt. office in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2011. MoFirst is tapping India's next wave in outsourcing, with thousands of programmers that charge a fraction of Silicon Valley prices to capitalize on demand for programs for Apple Inc.'s iPhone and devices running Google Inc.'s Android software."

We also found the same image in a report of CNBC, Mint, and Bloomberg. Here also the image mentioned location source as Mumbai, India. The credit of the image was given to Kainaz Amaria.

Second Image:

We ran a google reverse image search and found this image in several media reports. According to the report published by Latestly.com dated Nov. 2018, the students were protesting outside the UP Vidhan Sabha for the filling of 68,500 vacant posts of assistant teachers. Policemen tried to end the protest, but students were not ready to accept it without talking with higher officials. Later, the protesting students tried to cross the security barricade after which UP police lathi-charged on students resulting in serious injuries to many students.

At that time, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also supported this portests and tweeted about this incident in which the viral image can be seen.

वादा था 2 करोड़ रोजगार का, मगर UP में 68,500 सहायक शिक्षकों की भर्ती सही से कराए जाने की माँग कर रहे युवाओं के साथ योगी सरकार का बर्ताव देखिए।



जो बच्चों का भविष्य बनाते हैं उनके भविष्य पर ऐसी मार?



कांग्रेस उत्तर प्रदेश के शिक्षक अभ्यर्थियों के साथ है। युवा इसका जल्द जवाब देंगे। pic.twitter.com/NSWpF7Agu5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 3, 2018

Our investigation shows that the collage shared by Samajwadi Party to compare their government and the current Bharatiya Janata Party is misleading. The picture of an office showing employment during Samajwadi Party tenure is actually from Mumbai, Maharashtra. However, the second image was taken during 2018 in UP when the Police lathi-charged the candidates protesting for filling the vaccant post of assistant teachers.

