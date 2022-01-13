Yogi Adityanath Threatened To Join SP? No, Viral Graphic Is Fake

After the announcement of the dates of UP polls, many resignations came from the BJP pavilion. A total of 9 MLAs, including three top-level ministers in Yogi's government, resigned from the party. Swami Prasad Maurya, who was a cabinet minister in the BJP government, resigned from BJP and joined Samajwadi Party in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav. Forest Environment Minister Dara Singh Chauhan also resigned from the party. In the same backdrop, a screenshot of graphics of a news channel named 'K News' is going viral on social media. In the viral graphic, it is written in Hindi, "अमित शाह ने की मुख्यमंत्री बदलने की बात तो योगी आदित्यनाथ ने दे डाली सपा ज्वाइन करने की धमकी. बिग ब्रेकिंग: लखनऊ- डैमेज कंट्रोल करने में जुटी भाजपा".

[English Translation: Amit Shah talked about changing the chief minister, Yogi Adityanath threatened to join the SP. Big Breaking: Lucknow- BJP engaged in damage control.]

A Twitter user shared this viral graphics and captioned it in Hindi, "अमित शाह ने की मुख्यमंत्री बदलने की बात तो योगी ने दे डाली सपा ज्वाइन करने की धमकी. भाजपा के बुरे दिन शुरू हैं."



[English Translation: Amit Shah talked about changing the Chief Minister. Yogi threatened to join SP. BJP's bad days are beginning]

It is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook with a similar claim.





Claim:

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath threatened to join SP after Home Minister Amit Shah talked about changing the CM candidate in UP.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral graphics are edited.

We began our investigation by searching this viral claim of UP CM Yogi Adityanath joining SP on google. Yogi Adityanath leaving BJP would have been a big deal, and if something like this had happened, it would surely have come in the news. However, we could not find any concrete information related to this claim.

In further investigation, we searched for K News' website and their possible media handles like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages. However, we could not find any information confirming the viral claim.

On comparing the graphic of K News with the viral one, we found the font used in the viral graphic is different, Big breaking in place of Election breaking. Also, K News uses black lines in their graphics which was missing in the viral one. Below you can see the comparison.

We also found a tweet done by K News official handle in which they called the viral claim fake. The channel has informed through tweets that the organization has nothing to do with the viral news and mentioned taking legal action against those who have tried to damage the channel's image. Below you can see the tweet.

Our investigation shows that the viral graphic claiming Yogi Adityanath joining Samajwadi Party is fake. K News also tweeted on this matter and called the viral claim false.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Viral Image Shows People Of Different Faiths Supporting Congress In Uttar Pradesh? No, Photo Is Morphed