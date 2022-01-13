Heartening Reunion! Separated During Partition, Two Brothers Meet After 74 Years At Kartarpur

Two brothers, who were separated during the India-Pakistan Partition in 1947, got reunited after 74 years in Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

A video capturing the emotional sibling reunion on Tuesday, January 11, has gone viral and been widely circulated on social media, NDTV reported.

Mohammad Siqqique, a resident of Pakistan's Faisalabad, met his elder brother Habib, who lives in the Phullanwal area of India's Punjab via the Kartarpur Corridor that connects Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to the border with India.

During India's partition, Siqqique was an infant when his family split, and his elder brother Habib alias Shela grew up on the Indian side of the Partition line.

Tears Of Joy

The brothers could not hold their emotions and burst into tears of joy, embracing each other and recalling memories, while the crowd gathered to watch this reunion. As they walk off, they talk about breaking bread together.

After the meeting, Habib appreciated the initiative of Kartarpur, saying that the corridor helped him reconnect with his sibling.

According to reports, he told his younger brother that they would continue to meet through the corridor in future.

Meanwhile, social media was abuzz with comments of users who viewed the heartening video of the reunion.

Reports quoted the siblings thanking the two countries' governments for opening the Kartarpur Corridor, facilitating visa-free travel from India to Pakistan up to Kartapur, which is five kilometres away from the border.

In a significant move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led-BJP government decided to reopen the 4.7-kilometre Kartarpur Corridor in November 2019 but was closed later owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was reopened again on November 17, 2021, one and a half years after closing in March 2020.

