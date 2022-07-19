Orders Prohibiting Protests In Parliament House Is Not For The First Time, Issued During Congress Rule As Well

A circular with the title 'Parliamentary Bulletin Part II' has been shared by several politicians across social media. The bulletin prohibits Parliament House members from holding demonstrations, dharnas, or fasts.

Tweets regarding this circular went viral during the ongoing unparliamentary words row in Lok Sabha. Ahead of the Monsoon session starting July 18, the use of words like 'anarchist', 'dictatorial', 'taanashahi', 'vinash purush', and 'Khalistani' would be erased if used during debates.



Claim:

The tweet shared by politicians contains a circular dated Thursday, July 14, 2022, with the following text, "No. 62143 Parliamentary Bulletin Part II Members cannot use the precincts of the Parliament House for any Demonstration, Dharna, Strike, Fast, or for the purpose of performing any religious ceremony. Kind cooperation of Members is solicited." The note is signed by Pramod Chandra Mody, the incumbent Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha.

Politicians alleged that a recent circular issued by the Centre prohibits members of the Parliament House from any Demonstration, Dharna, Strike, Fast, or performance of any religious ceremony. The circular has been circulated in the context of the ongoing unparliamentary words row.

Jairam Ramesh, MP and Congress leader, tweeted the image alluding to PM Modi as 'Vishguru', which means 'poison'. He refers to dharna being no longer allowed.

Vishguru's latest salvo — D(h)arna Mana Hai! pic.twitter.com/4tofIxXg7l — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 15, 2022

Manish Tewari, MP Anandpur Sahib and member of INC, tweeted the image with the following claim.

Why are the Presiding officers setting the stage for confrontation with the Members ? First the word war & now this.

It is indeed unfortunate. @ombirlakota @MVenkaiahNaidu pic.twitter.com/FFXJUs5wFf — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) July 15, 2022

Mahua Moitra, an All India Trinamool Congress member, also tweeted the claim.

Why not just remove Gandhiji's statue from the premises?

And erase Article 19 (1) a of the constitution. pic.twitter.com/PriwGof3rE — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 15, 2022

Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader, and Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha MP, also tweeted the claim.

What a farce. The attempts to muzzle the soul of India, its democracy and its very voice will fall flat. pic.twitter.com/uls3L2catv — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) July 15, 2022





Will they come for Parliamentary Questions next?



PS: Hope this isn't an unparliamentary question to ask pic.twitter.com/U6C8j6IANO — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 15, 2022

Media outlets such as Punjab Kesari, The Hindu, The Print, National Herald, India TV, and Firstpost have reported on the circular portraying it as a recent occurrence.





Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The circular has been issued routinely in the past as well.

We conducted a keyword search with keywords such as 'protest parliament house India'. We came across this report by Hindustan Times published on July 15, 2022, noting Sharad Pawar's response to the 'no Dharna in Parliament House' notice. Pawar is noted as saying that he received a statement from the 'Parliament Speaker' that there is no such restriction to holding a dharna or demonstration on the premises of Parliament House.

We then conducted a keyword search using the terms 'Parliament Bulletin- Part II'. This led us to this result on the website of the Rajya Sabha. Going through the latest notices on the page, we found the circular titled, "Demonstration, Dharna, Strike, Fast, etc., within precincts of the Parliament House". On the page we located notice No. 62143, which is the same as the one circulated by the politicians.





We conducted a keyword search with the terms from the circular and came across this report from United News of India. The report carried a clarification from the speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla. He is quoted as saying that the "circular is a routine matter", and the circulars are issued before every session.

We also came across a report by The Telegraph India published on 16th July 2022. In the report, Om Birla is quoted as saying that political parties should avoid making allegations without ascertaining the facts. He also stated that political parties in Parliament or the Assemblies should "abstain from making charges and counter-charges without ascertaining the facts."

We then conducted a keyword search with the keywords from the circular on the Rajya Sabha website. We came across several circulars dating back to 2018 with the same notice.The same decree can be seen in several instances attached below.

From July 11, 2018:

From November 18, 2019:

We also came across the same circular issued in 2013 and 2012.



The following circulars were uploaded on February 19, 2013, and March 5, 2012.





After finding these circulars, we searched the relevant keywords, which led us to this handbook for the Rajya Sabha members. The handbook for Rajya Sabha members was published in 2010. On page 93 of the handbook, the same notice as the circular was posted under the General Matters topic.

Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai also tweeted an image of the circular. The same decree can be seen in the image, which dates back to 9th February 2009.

The no dharna, no religious ceremony rule in parliament precincts is not new. Has been there from UPA times. This is Feb 2009. pic.twitter.com/Vp9Q8eMrZN — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 15, 2022

Conclusion:

We found that the circular has been issued routinely in the past, dating back to 2012. The decree dates back to the ruling of the UPA alliance as per a tweet by journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.



It is apparent that politicians and media outlets have shared the circular claiming that it shows a recent decree, but it actually has been shared routinely in past as well.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Media Outlets Circulate Helicopter Rescue Video From 2021 As Recent Incident From Telangana Floods