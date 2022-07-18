Media Outlets Circulate Helicopter Rescue Video From 2021 As Recent Incident From Telangana Floods

A viral video showing a helicopter airlifting people from a JCB tractor in the middle of a turbulent water body is widely circulated across social media. The video is going viral in the context of heavy rainfall occurring in Telangana.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for ten districts in Telangana following its previous warning of a flash flood risk in the state on July 10th. There has been heavy rainfall in various parts of the country, which has prompted the spread of misinformation by media outlets, as seen from our Fact Check report here.



Claim:

The 29 seconds video shows a helicopter hovering over a group of people stranded in a flooded area. They are seen clinging to a construction JCB loader. A person can be seen climbing up to a rope dropped by the helicopter and is lifted.

As per media outlets, the video shows a helicopter rescue incident from the flooded Godavari river in Telangana.



The video was circulated by media outlets such as Times Now. In this tweet published on July 14, 2022, Times Now claims that the video shows a "special chopper rescuing two people stuck in Godavari river in Telangana."



WATCH - Dramatic rescue operation on camera!



Special chopper rescues two people stuck in Godavari river in Telangana. #Godavari #Telangana #ViralVideo #RescueOperation pic.twitter.com/taEXmOqJT1 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 14, 2022

Media outlets such as Telangana Today, India Today, Zee News English, CNN-News 18, Asianet News and Economic Times shared the video with the same claim.















The video is viral across Twitter and Facebook with the same claim.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2021.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis Tool to isolate the keyframes from the viral video. We then conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes. This led us to this video uploaded to YouTube on 20 November 2021 by user Sadu Vamsii. The video is the same as the one shared by various media outlets.

After searching on YouTube with the keywords, we came across the same video posted by different users.

The title of this video carried the term 'Rajampet Floods'. On another keyword search, we came across this report by Kalinga TV published on November 19, 2021.

The thumbnail of the video is similar to the visuals seen in the viral video. The article's title reads, "IAF Helicopter rescued ten people stuck in the waters of Chitravati River in Andhra."

The report notes that an IAF helicopter had evacuated ten persons who were stuck in the surging waters of the Chitravati River in the Ananthapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The incident took place when heavy rain wreaked havoc in Andhra Pradesh. The Kalinga TV report notes that at least 12 people were killed and 18 others were missing after three Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses were stuck in floods triggered by heavy rains in the Kadapa district.



We also came across this report by NDTV published on November 20, 2021, which carried more details about the incident. The report states that the man seen in the video is rescued by IAF's Mi-17 helicopter.

The NDTV report states, "The rescue was a stunning display of bravery as rain fury unfolds in Andhra Pradesh where 17 people have been reported dead, and over 100 are missing after floods."

We also came across a video of the incident from another angle in the report. In the reports, we also came across these tweets from the official Twitter handle of the Indian Air Force. The tweet contained clear, high-resolution images of the rescue of the person from the flooded area in Andhra Pradesh.

#HADROps#AndhraFlood



Today, @IAF_MCC Mi-17 heptr evacuated ten people stuck in the rising waters of Chitravati river in Ananthapur district, Andhra Pradesh, in difficult weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/CEsG9EOekC — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 19, 2021

Conclusion:

The Logical Indian Fact Check Team found that the incident of the IAF helicopter dates back to November 2021. The incident took place as heavy rain wreaked havoc in Andhra Pradesh.



Ten persons were stuck in the surging waters of the Chitravati River in the Ananthapur district of Andhra Pradesh. The video shows a man being rescued by IAF's Mi-17 helicopter while others wait their turn atop a stranded loader. Thus, we can conclude that the video circulated by media outlets is misleading and shows an incident from last year.



