All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Words Like Abused, Ashamed, Corrupt, Betrayed Are Now Unparliamentary In Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

Image Credits: Amar Ujala, Wikipedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Words Like 'Abused', 'Ashamed', 'Corrupt', 'Betrayed' Are Now Unparliamentary In Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  14 July 2022 10:35 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Use of words like 'anarchist', 'Shakuni', 'taanashah', 'dictatorial', 'taanashahi', 'vinash purush', 'Jaichand', 'Khalistani' and 'khoon se kheti' would also be erased if used during debates or otherwise in both the houses.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Use of terms like 'jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', 'Covid spreader' and 'Snoopgate' and commonly used words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'abused', 'corrupt', 'hypocrisy', 'drama' and 'incompetent' will be considered unparliamentary in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

According to a new booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, expunging of unparliamentary words and expressions comes ahead of the Monsoon session starting July 18, during which the use of words like 'anarchist', 'Shakuni', 'taanashah', 'dictatorial', 'taanashahi', 'vinash purush', 'Jaichand', 'Khalistani' and 'khoon se kheti' would also be erased if used during debates or otherwise in both the houses.

As per the booklet, the Lok Sabha secretariat has further listed words like 'nikamma', 'nautanki', 'dohra charitra', 'dhindora peetna' and 'behri sarkar' as unparliamentary expressions, The New Indian Express reported.

Some words and expressions declared unparliamentary from time to time by the Chair in different Legislative bodies in India as well as in Commonwealth Parliaments have been compiled by the Lok Sabha Secretariat for ready reference in the future. However, the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman will have the last word in erasing words and expressions.

The compilation contains references to words and expressions declared unparliamentary in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state legislatures in the country during 2021, besides those disallowed in some of the Commonwealth Parliaments in 2020.

The list states that some keywords may not appear unparliamentary unless read in conjunction with the other expressions spoken during the parliamentary proceedings.

In addition, the list of expressions includes any aspersions made against the Chair in both the houses in either Hindi or English, which shall be considered unparliamentary and are expunged from the records.

Lok Sabha Speaker or Rajya Sabha Chairman vets the words spoken in the house during the session and unparliamentary words are deleted by the Chair. Such words are not part of the Parliament records of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

List Of Other English And Hindi Words Declared Unparliamentary

Among some of the English words listed by the Secretariat as unparliamentary include 'bloody', 'bloodshed', 'abused', 'betrayed', 'cheated, 'chamchagiri', 'chamcha', 'chelas', 'corrupt', 'childishness', 'coward', 'criminal' and 'crocodile tears'.

Besides words like 'donkey', 'disgrace', 'drama', 'fudge', 'eyewash', 'hooliganism', 'incompetent', 'hypocrisy', 'mislead', 'lie' and 'untrue' would also be excluded for use in Parliament henceforth.

Among some of the Hindi words termed unparliamentary include 'gaddar', 'goons', 'girgit', 'ghadiyali ansu, 'asatya', 'apmaan', 'ahankaar', 'corrupt', 'kala bazaari,' 'kala din',and 'khareed farokht'.

Besides, words like 'danga', 'daadagiri', 'dalal', 'dohra charitra', 'bobcut', 'bechara', 'lollypop', 'vishwasghat', 'samvedanheen', 'foolish', 'behri sarkar', 'pitthu', and 'sexual harassment' would be considered as unparliamentary and not included as part of the record.

Also Read: West Bengal: IIEST Shibpur Assistant Registrar Asked To Supervise Cleaning Of Bathrooms, Alleges Casteism

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Lok Sabha 
Rajya Sabha 
Unparliamentary Words 
Lok Sabha Secretariat 

Must Reads

Silent Sentry: Rail-Mounted Robots With AI Will Man LoC To Identify Infiltration Bids
Green Energy! IISc Bengaluru Researchers Design Innovative Technology To Convert Biomass Into Hydrogen
Smriti Irani Insulted Goddess Durga In Her Speech? No, Old Video Viral With False Claim
Video From Oman Shared As Drowning Incident From Mumbai's Bandra Beach
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X