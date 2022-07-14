Words Like 'Abused', 'Ashamed', 'Corrupt', 'Betrayed' Are Now Unparliamentary In Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

Use of terms like 'jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', 'Covid spreader' and 'Snoopgate' and commonly used words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'abused', 'corrupt', 'hypocrisy', 'drama' and 'incompetent' will be considered unparliamentary in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

According to a new booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, expunging of unparliamentary words and expressions comes ahead of the Monsoon session starting July 18, during which the use of words like 'anarchist', 'Shakuni', 'taanashah', 'dictatorial', 'taanashahi', 'vinash purush', 'Jaichand', 'Khalistani' and 'khoon se kheti' would also be erased if used during debates or otherwise in both the houses.



As per the booklet, the Lok Sabha secretariat has further listed words like 'nikamma', 'nautanki', 'dohra charitra', 'dhindora peetna' and 'behri sarkar' as unparliamentary expressions, The New Indian Express reported.



Some words and expressions declared unparliamentary from time to time by the Chair in different Legislative bodies in India as well as in Commonwealth Parliaments have been compiled by the Lok Sabha Secretariat for ready reference in the future. However, the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman will have the last word in erasing words and expressions.

The compilation contains references to words and expressions declared unparliamentary in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state legislatures in the country during 2021, besides those disallowed in some of the Commonwealth Parliaments in 2020.



The list states that some keywords may not appear unparliamentary unless read in conjunction with the other expressions spoken during the parliamentary proceedings.



In addition, the list of expressions includes any aspersions made against the Chair in both the houses in either Hindi or English, which shall be considered unparliamentary and are expunged from the records.



Lok Sabha Speaker or Rajya Sabha Chairman vets the words spoken in the house during the session and unparliamentary words are deleted by the Chair. Such words are not part of the Parliament records of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

List Of Other English And Hindi Words Declared Unparliamentary

Among some of the English words listed by the Secretariat as unparliamentary include 'bloody', 'bloodshed', 'abused', 'betrayed', 'cheated, 'chamchagiri', 'chamcha', 'chelas', 'corrupt', 'childishness', 'coward', 'criminal' and 'crocodile tears'.



Besides words like 'donkey', 'disgrace', 'drama', 'fudge', 'eyewash', 'hooliganism', 'incompetent', 'hypocrisy', 'mislead', 'lie' and 'untrue' would also be excluded for use in Parliament henceforth.



Among some of the Hindi words termed unparliamentary include 'gaddar', 'goons', 'girgit', 'ghadiyali ansu, 'asatya', 'apmaan', 'ahankaar', 'corrupt', 'kala bazaari,' 'kala din',and 'khareed farokht'.



Besides, words like 'danga', 'daadagiri', 'dalal', 'dohra charitra', 'bobcut', 'bechara', 'lollypop', 'vishwasghat', 'samvedanheen', 'foolish', 'behri sarkar', 'pitthu', and 'sexual harassment' would be considered as unparliamentary and not included as part of the record.

