Netizens are sharing an image of Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal's Chief Minister and leader of AIl India Trinamool Congress (AITMC), with a pink bandage on her right leg. The image is being shared after the Nandigram incident that happened on March 10 in which Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked. The image is being shared to discredit Mamata's injury and call the incident staged. The image shows Mamta Banerjee's right leg is bandaged while, in reality, her left leg got injured. People are sharing the image to claim that the incident was staged, and she is able to walk even after the incident.

The image is being shared with the caption, which translates in English as, "Z-plus security, sepoys, guards, bureaucrats, flatterers, officials, syndicate brokers, butchers ... among so many, the opposition pushed her away? People have no other work! What a screenplay! After May, Didi will be hired to write a screenplay in Tollywood. From now on, copying pictures of South will stop. And May 10 will be celebrated as "International Melodrama Day."

What happened in Nandigram?

On March 10, Mamata Banerjee went for filing her nomination in Nandigram, West Bengal, ahead of the State Assembly Elections. Later, she alleged that she was attacked by four-five men who pushed her against her car and slammed her door, leading to foot and head injury. Many other people who claimed to be eye-witnesses said that she was not pushed but was hit by a pillar. The doctors said that she suffered bone injuries in her lower limbs and is on a heavy pain killer dose. The Logical Indian also reported this incident which can be read here.

Claim:

The viral image is of Mamata Banerjee after the Nandigram incident.

Fact Check:



The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found the same image was tweeted by a Twitter user Amiya Biswas on November 17, 2020, four months before the Nandigram incident. The image is shared with a caption that translates in English as "In this age, a lady is putting tremendous effort only for publicity, but some critics will say that even when the water and mud were not there she lifted the cloth a little To show the bandageQ!!"

Another Facebook user Dulal Yogi, shared the image on November 16, 2020, with the caption, "Mamata did not move away with responsibilities even when her leg was bandaged. Mamata Banerjee is our pride."

The image was also published on a Bengali news website, "Mahanagar Barta" on November 16, 2020. The image was of the day when despite leg injuries, Mamata Banerjee went to attend the funeral of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee.





Hence, an old image is going viral to portray Mamata Banerjee has staged drama of her leg injuries after a ruckus at Nandigram.

