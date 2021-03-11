Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Allegedly Attacked In Nandigram, Suffers Bone Injuries

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on March 10, said she was attacked in Nandigram, where she had gone to file her nomination for the upcoming assembly polls. The CM said she was pushed by four or five people against her car when there was no police personnel around her.

Trinamool MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said: "At about 6.15 pm, when she was about to leave Birulia Anchal after performing Puja in a temple, a few unknown persons pushed her to the car and forcibly shut the door, as a result of which she sustained injuries in her left leg and suffered severe pain in the waist."

Pointing to her leg, CM Banerjee said, "See how it is swelling up" and also complained of chest pain.

"Of course it is a conspiracy... there were no policemen around me," she added.



After the alleged attack, the Chief Minister returned immediately to Kolkata. A green corridor was created for fast access to the SSKM Hospital, where she was admitted.

The CM underwent some tests including neurological tests and an X-ray of her left leg.

Late in the night, she was referred to the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences at SSKM for an MRI. Doctors said that she has sustained injuries on her lower limbs and was administered strong pain killers, reported NDTV.

Reacting to the incident, Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee tweeted: "The attack came a day after the Election Commission replaced the Director-General of Bengal Police, Mr Virender, amid concerns of violence voiced the loudest by the BJP. An IPS officer of the 1987 batch, P Nirajnayan, has been named the new police chief."

.@BJP4Bengal Brace yourselves to see the power of people of BENGAL on Sunday, May 2nd.



West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee said that cowards have been trying to stop CM Banerjee but no one has been successful in doing that. He also called for the Election Commission to take responsibility for the attack.

The Trinamool Congress has decided to postpone the release of its manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly election after the alleged attack on the CM.



The EC has asked the Chief Secretary for a report on the attack on the Chief Minister who has Z-Plus security.

Meanwhile, the BJP referred to the incident as a political stunt by the ruling party.



"Is it Taliban that her convoy was attacked? Huge police force accompanies her. Who can get near her?" state BJP vice-president Arjun Singh said. "Four IPS officers are her security in-charge and must be suspended. Attackers don't appear out of nowhere, they have to be arrested… She did drama for sympathy," he added.

"It can happen that she met with an accident but to claim that she was deliberately pushed is not acceptable. She has a lot of security personnel guarding her round the clock," BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

The BJP also demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as they alleged CM Banerjee was trying to turn it into a "pre-planned conspiracy".

