Photoshopped Image Of Asaduddin Owaisi With Amit Shah Shared Online Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Ahead of elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, many social media users are sharing an image of Home Minister Amit Shah sitting on a sofa adjacent to AIMIM leader, Asaduddin Owaisi. The image is being shared to insinuate that AIMIM is the B team of BJP.

A Twitter user Samiullah Kinnu Khan shared the image with the caption, "What elegance, dear what elegance."

Facebook users are sharing the screenshot of Samiullah Kinnu Khan's tweet.

Claim:

The viral image is of Amit Shah and Asaduddin Owaisi sitting together.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found that the viral image is photoshopped.

Image 1:





The above image was published by The News Minute on February 28, 2018. According to the article, the image is of the day when Owaisi had asked the Telangana government to construct three bridges across the River Musi to help hawkers and street vendors. In this picture, one can see the same colour sofa and the same plants in the backdrop as seen in the viral picture.

Asaduddin Owaisi had also shared the images of his meeting with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner B Janardhan Reddy and the MAUD Principal Secretary, Arvind Kumar, on Facebook. He shared the post on February 27, 2018, with the caption, "AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi along with Floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi met Principal Secretary MA&UD Mr Arvind Kumar, commisoner GHMC janardhan reddy and given memorandum for construction of new bridges adjacent to nayapul to accommodate street vendors and hawkers of surroundings of Charminar."

AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi along with Floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi met Principal Secretary MA&UD Mr... Posted by Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday, 27 February 2018

Image 2:







Amit Shah's photo is taken from the above image.

One of the Twitter users, Mohammed Ahmed, commented on the viral picture, with the original picture. In the original picture, one can see Amit Shah with Punjab's Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. If compared, the sofa in the viral picture is the same as the sofa on which Amit Shah is sitting in the original photo.

Hence, we searched with the keyword, "Amarinder Singh with Amit Shah" and found an image published by India Today on December 2, 2020. The article reported 'Amit Shah to meet Amarinder Singh' to discuss the farmers' agitation in Punjab.





Hence, two different images were morphed to show that Amit Shah met Owaisi ahead of the state assembly elections.

