Fact Check: Video Viral Claims BJP Leader Masqueradered As Policeman To Instigate Violence During Farmers' Tractor Rally

On January 26, 2021, a massive protest erupted in Delhi between farmers protesting against the new farm laws and police personnel. In the backdrop of this, many social media users are sharing posts hinting that the central government and police planned the violence. The Logical Indian has already debunked a similar claim here.

Similarly, another video has surfaced on social media platforms, in which a police officer can be seen not wearing a nameplate badge. In the later part of the video, the police officer's photo is juxtaposed with Ashok Dogra, a BJP MLA from Bundi, Rajasthan. The video purportedly shows that BJP MLA impersonated as a police officer to create the ruckus in farmers' protest. The video insinuates towards the government's malicious intent to create ruckus in farmers' protest and thus maligning the image of the farmers.

The video is viral with captions in different languages.

A Facebook user Lucky Bajwa shared the video with Punjabi caption, which translates in English as, "This video explains a lot of things that Modi government. RSS BJP people observe this video. The video explains a lot for you."

The post is also viral on Twitter.

Claim:

BJP MLA masqueraded as Delhi police officer to instigate violence in farmers' protest.

Fact Check:



The Logical Indian searched and found the same video was earlier viral in 2019 during anti-CAA protest, with the same claim of BJP leader masquerading as Delhi police official to incite violence. Hence, the old video has resurfaced again, claiming it to be of the ongoing farmers' protest.

मार्केट में नकली पुलिस एक कदम विकास की ओर नारंगी का प्रमोशन (घेर ) वाले नैकर से पेन्ट में विथ नकली टोपी ओर स्टार के साथ... Posted by Arsalan Khan on Monday, 23 December 2019

Boomlive contacted Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi, who said that the man in the video is Vinod Narang, station house officer, Connaught Place police station.

Later, Boomlive contacted Vinod Narang, who said that his name badge displaced before the video was shot. He also refuted the claim of having any political affiliations. He said, "I don't have any political affiliation, let alone being a member of the RSS."

The Logical Indian found the Facebook profile of Ashok Dogra and compared his image with the police officer's image. On closely observing, we found that though they both have round faces, their facial features are different.

On the Facebook page of Ashok Dogra, we could see an image of him along with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla posted on June 20, 2019. There are many other posts on Facebook which shows Ashok Dogra and Om Birla

दिल्ली पहुँचकर भाजपा के लोकप्रिय सांसद श्री ओम जी बिड़ला को 17 वीं लोकसभा 2019 के अध्यक्ष बनाये जाने पर बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ दी! Posted by Mla Ashok Dogra on Thursday, 20 June 2019

The Logical Indian also called Ashok Dogra, who refuted the claim. He said, "I am aware of the video, and an FIR was already filed against people who spread the video when it first surfaced during anti-CAA protest." He also said that he has not visited Delhi since the farmers' protest started.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

