Fact Check: Old Video Of Delhi Police Breaking CCTV Cameras Viral As Ongoing Farmers' Protest

An old video of Delhi police breaking CCTV cameras has gone viral with the claim of it from ongoing farmers' protest. The Logical Indian Fact-Check team debunks the claim.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   2 Feb 2021 2:35 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M


On January 26, 2021, farmers held tractor rally to protest against the three contentious farm laws. This rally led to a massive scuffle between the protesting farmers and the security forces. In context to this, a video of police officials smashing CCTV cameras has gone viral on social media.

The video is viral with different captions but all insinuating that Delhi Police broke CCTV cameras just before the violence that happened on Republic Day. The tweets portray that the scuffle was planned by authorities to malign farmers' protest.

Many Twitter users are sharing the video.

Claim:

The video of police officials smashing CCTV is from the ongoing farmers' protest.

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found that the video was published on YouTube by Nyooz TV, on February 26, 2020. The video was shared with the title, "Delhi violence: Police break CCTV camera, manhandle protestors at Khureji Khas." According to the description, Protesters protesting at Khureji Khas in northeast Delhi had put up social media posts alleging Delhi police of manhandling, lathicharging and unwarranted detention.

The Quint also reported about the incident on February 23, 2020. It spoke to some shopkeepers near the petrol pump who confirmed the video was from Khureji. A shopkeeper on the condition anonymity told, "The police broke the CCTV cameras that we had put up in our shops too. The one in the video was put up by the protesters at Khureji."

On February 26, 2020, Ankit Lal, AAP's former social media and IT cell head, had also tweeted the video:

Hence, the video is old and unrelated to the ongoing farmers' protest.

The claim was earlier debunked by Alt News.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Media Says Locals Of Singhu Protested Against Farmers, Forgets To Mention Hindu Sena Group Backed The Protest


Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman







Bharat Nayak







Abhishek M







