Fact Check: Did Yogi Adityanath Say It Is His Job To Save Cows, Not Women?

A newspaper clipping claiming Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's gave an irresposible statement that his job is to save cows and not women, is being circulated on social media.



The clipping features the CM with a headline in Hindi which reads, "Another irresponsible statement by Yogi Adityanath, he says our job is to protect cows, not girls."







योगी आदित्यनाथ कहना है काम गाय बचाना लड़की नहीं यह रणवा भाड़वा की सरकार योगी आदित्यनाथ ना इनकी औरत है ना बेटी है तो क्या बेटियों का दर्द के पास तो इज्जत नहीं है इनका कहना है काम गाय बचाना है लड़की नहीं है pic.twitter.com/lPu44XfCUf — Amit Kumar Yadav (@AmitKum45151198) October 1, 2020

The clipping has been shared on Facebook. The clip comes at a time when the Uttar Pradesh administration especially theh state police is facing criticism for forcibly performing last rites of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was gang-raped and tortured in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras allegedly by four upper-caste men.

Claim: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, 'our job is to save cows, not women.' Fact Check: The claim is false. The quote surfaced from a satire website called 'rhumortimes.com' which has since been taken down. Below is a tweet from 2018, which carries a screenshot of the satire article. It was published on April 10, 2018, with the translated headline "Yogi Adityanath's explanation, said, our job is to save the cow, not girls."

Below is a screenshot of the article:





The 'About Us' section of the website clearly mentions that it is a satire website.



"Rumour times is a satire and humour website. The website publishes rumours with humour (Translated to English)" reads the website. Below is a screenshot of the Translated version of the archived website from April 24, 2018:





Therefore, a fake quote is being attributed to the UP CM. The Logical Indian has earlier debunked other instances where satire articles were peddled as 'News.' These can be read here and here.

