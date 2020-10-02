Fact Check

Fact Check: Did Yogi Adityanath Say It Is His Job To Save Cows, Not Women?

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, ‘our job is to save cows, not women.’

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   2 Oct 2020 4:37 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Fact Check: Did Yogi Adityanath Say It Is His Job To Save Cows, Not Women?

A newspaper clipping claiming Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's gave an irresposible statement that his job is to save cows and not women, is being circulated on social media.

The clipping features the CM with a headline in Hindi which reads, "Another irresponsible statement by Yogi Adityanath, he says our job is to protect cows, not girls."



The clipping has been shared on Facebook. The clip comes at a time when the Uttar Pradesh administration especially theh state police is facing criticism for forcibly performing last rites of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was gang-raped and tortured in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras allegedly by four upper-caste men.

Claim:

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, 'our job is to save cows, not women.'

Fact Check:

The claim is false. The quote surfaced from a satire website called 'rhumortimes.com' which has since been taken down.

Below is a tweet from 2018, which carries a screenshot of the satire article. It was published on April 10, 2018, with the translated headline "Yogi Adityanath's explanation, said, our job is to save the cow, not girls."

Below is a screenshot of the article:


The 'About Us' section of the website clearly mentions that it is a satire website.

"Rumour times is a satire and humour website. The website publishes rumours with humour (Translated to English)" reads the website.

Below is a screenshot of the Translated version of the archived website from April 24, 2018:


Therefore, a fake quote is being attributed to the UP CM. The Logical Indian has earlier debunked other instances where satire articles were peddled as 'News.' These can be read here and here.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Netizens Share Wrong Photo As Victim Of Hathras Crime Incident

Claim Review :  UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, ‘our job is to save cows, not women.’
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

Aditi, part of the fact checking team of The Logical Indian likes to read, write, cook and laugh, in short live life as it is supposed to be. What makes her fascinated is to discover the truth behind a story and more often than not, it is either fact or myth at the end.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

