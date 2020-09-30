Fact Check: Netizens Share Wrong Photo As Victim Of Hathras Crime Incident

A 20-year-old woman from the Scheduled Caste community from western Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, who was allegedly brutally assaulted and tortured by four caste men from her village, died nearly two weeks after the attack on September 29. She was fighting for her life in the intensive care unit of a government hospital.



The incident took place on September 14 at a village in the district, some 200 KM from Delhi. Doctors at the hospital said that she had multiple fractures all over her body. All four accused have been arrested and sent to jail under the charge of gang-rape and murder.

Amid social media outrage, a picture of a young girl is being circulated with the claim that this was the Hathras victim.

The viral photo shows a young woman standing in a field. The Logical Indian will not reproduce the photo in this report to protect her identity.

Sharing the viral photo YouTuber Geet wrote on Twitter, "My heart breaks just thinking about what this beautiful innocent girl must have endured (gang raped, tongue cut off, neck & spinal cord broken). No one should face such torture. Enough is enough! Things needs to change..now!"

Media outlets such as Janbharat Times, Telugu Circles among others also carried the viral picture with the same claim.

Other reports which carried the photo can be accessed here and here. The photo has also been shared extensively on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

Picture shows the woman who was brutally assaulted and tortured in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, leading to her death two weeks later on September 29.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. The victim's brother confirmed to India Today that the woman in the viral photo is not his sister. Other members of her family also confirmed the same.

Further, a video clip of the victim while she narrated the incident and some of her photos from before the attack were also accessed by the outlet. These clearly showed that the woman in the viral photo and the victim of the brutal assault were two separate individuals.

The Logical Indian could not independently verify the identity of the young woman seen in the viral photo. Also, as per the Indian Penal Code Section 228-A, it is a criminal offence to reveal the identity of a sexual assault victim.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: 20-Yr-Old Dalit Woman Dies Nearly Two Weeks After Gang-Rape, Torture By Four Men