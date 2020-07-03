Fact Check

Fact Check: Satire Piece On Budweiser Employees Urinating In Beer Tanks Goes Viral As News

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that Budweiser admits several employees have been pissing in its beer tanks for years.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   3 July 2020 12:31 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-07-03T18:05:48+05:30
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
A screenshot of a report which claims that employees of a beer manufacturing company confessed that they have been peeing into the beer tanks for the last 12 years is doing the rounds.


"Budweiser admits several employees have been pissing into their beer tanks for years," reads the screenshot.

The Logical Indian received a request in the Fact Check number, to verify the claims.




The piece of news has flooded the internet.



A website called "The Hans India" had also published an article based on the information in the viral report. It was taken down later.

Below is a screenshot of the article:


Claim:

Budweiser admits several employees have been pissing in its beer tanks for years.

Fact Check:

The claim is false since the viral report was originally published by a satire website.

The report was found on a website called 'Foolish Humor'.

"Budweiser employee acknowledges having been pissing into beer tanks for 12 years," reads the title of the report.

Below is a screenshot of the article:


"Budweiser employee Walter Powell (alias used to keep his anonymity) has acknowledged through a statement he has been pissing inside Budweiser beer tanks for 12 years. At 34 years old, Walter has wanted to clear up any doubt about the taste of Budweiser and has stated he's been doing this for more than a decade just before bottling" reads the report.

The report also quoted sources from Budweiser Brewery Experience at Fort Collins in Colorado, United States.

The Budweiser Brewery Experience is a special service for the customers.

The website by its own admission has said that their articles are purely fictional with the sole purpose of entertainment.


A reverse search of the image carried by the report was done.


It was found to be an Associated Press (AP) photo dating back to 2013.


The caption said that the person in the image is Nick Mills, the general manager of a Budweiser Brewery in Lysander, New York. The Foolish Humor report had said that the name of the man in the image is Walter Powell.

The satire website published a follow-up article surrounding the issue. In this report, it was said that Budweiser had openly acknowledged the transgressions of its employee.

Below is a screenshot of this report:


Hans India later updated their article with a disclaimer saying that the information was based on "The content of Foolish Humor" which "is fiction and does not correspond to reality".

From Fake News To Meme Material

After the screenshot of the satire report went viral on social media, tons of Budweiser related memes flooded the Internet. The hashtag #Budweiser is also trending on Twitter.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

