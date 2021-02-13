Fact Check: Old Image Shared Claiming To Be Related To Rinku Sharma's Murder

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in Delhi on the night of February 10. The family of the deceased, Rohit Sharma, also called, Rinku Sharma, has alleged a communal motive to his murder. However, the police deny it and are trying to investigate the matter more.



An image started circulating on social media with claims of it being related to Rinku Sharma's mother. The image shows a woman holding a lifeless body who seems to have been attacked brutally.

Due to the graphic nature of the photo, we have blurred it.

A tweet read, "Tears of a Mother...The Debt on the Soul of Nation. #JusticeForRinkuSharma"





















The image also went viral in October 2020 claiming it to be 18-year-old Anurag Poddar's mother. The tweet can be seen here.

Claim:

The image shows Rinku Sharma's mother holding him after he was murdered.

Fact Check:

On doing a reverse image search, we found that this particular image was not related to the incident of Rinku Sharma's murder at Mangolpuri, Delhi. It is an old image that is being shared with a false claim.

India Today had also published a fact check on this image on October 29, 2020. The image was being shared falsely linking it to another murder.

An article published on October 27, 2020, from Jagran mentions that violent clashes and firing had occurred during Durga idol immersion at Munger district in Bihar on October 26, 2020. The clash resulted in one being killed and several devotees getting injured as well as policemen.





The article shows an image of the grieving family members which included the woman in red attire from the viral post.



This proves that the image is indeed old and not related to the mother of the victim, Rinku Sharma.

