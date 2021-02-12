Fact Check: Old Image Shared As RSS Workers Providing Relief Work After Uttrakhand Glacier Burst

Chamoli district of Uttarakhand suffered a massive glacier burst and flooding on February 7, 2021. The rescue operations are still going on at the Tapovan tunnel. Following the news, a post went viral on social media claiming that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers are helping out with relief measures in Chamoli after the disaster. The viral image shows few men dressed in a uniform similar to RSS carrying huge sacks.



One of the posts says, "100s of #RSS volunteers are in #Chamoli working 24x7 without any desire for publicity. Compare it with charity tourist org which published 50 pictures of it's 6 "volunteers" even before they started their drive to disaster site in their SUV. #Hindus should support their own."

The tweet has been archived here.



The photo has been circulating on social media. Many verified accounts have also shared the same picture. Paresh Rawal, an actor and a former Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha retweeted the above tweet and wrote, "Any calamity Anywhere In India. #RSS is the first one to reach there and Last one to leave. Always.Respect."

R.P. Singh, a member of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), also tweeted the same image with a caption that read in Hindi, "Remains of only 13 villages of Chamoli Tapovan are left, the bridge has been washed away, and there is no sign of roads. So the @RSSorg workers are carrying these sacks filled with food on the shoulder so that no one falls asleep without food or dies of any disease.#UttarakhandGlacierBurst"





The post has been archived here.





Claim:

RSS workers helping out in relief work at Chamoli after the glacier burst. They are seen carrying sacks filled with food to supply them to the needy.

Fact Check:

By doing a reverse image search of the photograph attached in the viral post, a blog and a report by Samvada from 2013 comes up. The report is titled, "Day-12: RSS Relief Works at Uttarakhand – A Report in Brief; Needs more helping hands".

The report from 2013 includes the same image, which is currently making rounds on social media. It is captioned, "RSS Swayamsevaks in Uttarakhand." The article mentions that the RSS ran 15 relief camps with approximately 5000 volunteers after heavy rains struck Uttarakhand. The types of camps set up were food distribution, medical camps, rescue assistance, transportation to safe places, and helpline centres."

The image from the viral post (left), the image used in Samvada's article from 2013 (middle), and the image from the 2013's blog (right).

The RSS page had also posted a few photographs from the flood relief work. Another article published by RSS on June 19, 2013, says, "Indian Army immediately plunged into the rescue operations braving the most adverse climatic conditions and providing relief work. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Swayamsevaks, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other organizations too joined hands with Army in rescue operations and started providing quick relief works at Uttarakhand."

Although the image shows RSS workers doing the relief work in Uttarakhand, it is related to the flood relief camp from 2013. Hence, the claims of the image being linked to Chamoli's glacier burst from 2021 are false.

