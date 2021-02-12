Delhi: Bajrang Dal Worker Stabbed To Death After Argument At Birthday Party, Four Arrested For Murder

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a man who was known to him and his three friends following an argument at a birthday party in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri on Wednesday, February 10 night.

The police have arrested all the four men for murder, reported The Times Of India.

On 10.2.21 eve,a scuffle ensued during a birthday party in the area of Mangolpuri,following which Victim Rinku Sharma got injured in stabbing, who later succumbed to injury during treatment.A case under relevant sections was registered & all 04 accused were arrested@DelhiPolice — @DCPOUTERDELHI (@dcpouter) February 12, 2021

The victim was identified as Rinku Sharma, a technician from Mangolpuri.



The four arrested men have been identified as Mohammad Danish, Mohammad Islam, Zahid and Mohammad Mehtab, 20. While Danish and Islam work as tailors, Zahid is a college student and Mehtab is a student in Class 12, police said.

The murder took place around 11 pm after Danish and Rinku had an argument at a birthday party.

"After the party, as Rinku left for his home accompanied by his friend, identified as Laali, Danish stopped them. They again had an argument during which Rinku slapped Danish. Danish, who was also accompanied by three friends, caught hold of Rinku and stabbed him. While trying to save Rinku, Laali also suffered minor injuries. As Rinku collapsed, the four men fled the spot," said a police officer.

The victim lived in K-Block of Mangolpuri and worked at a hospital in Paschim Vihar.

His brother, Ankit, said that the attackers, who were armed with knives and sticks, knocked on their door late in the evening and barged into his house.

Rinku was then allegedly dragged outside his residence and stabbed in the back with a knife. Rinku was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The family of the deceased alleged that he was on the group's radar for the last six months and said that the main perpetrator was still absconding.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, Sudhanshu Dhama said during initial investigations, Danish and his friends were identified and a raid led to the arrest of all the four accused.

"Medical examination revealed that Rinku had one stab wound in his abdomen and might have died from excessive bleeding. All four men have been arrested for murder. None of them has any previous criminal record," Dhama said.

Also Read: Evidence Was 'Fabricated' In Bhima Koregaon Case, US Firm Finds