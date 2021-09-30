Separate Queue For Dalit Students For Mid-Day Meal In UP Govt School, Principal Booked

Caste discrimination remains ubiquitous in this 21st century, and it still dictates how an individual is treated in Indian society. The distinction is to such an extent that it defines the fundamental structure of our country.

Unfortunately, children are becoming a victim of this vicious circle, and many are being enforced a similar mentality. A recent incident reported from Uttar Pradesh is a testament.

A principal of a primary government school in Gaderi in the Sangrampur area of Amethi made Dalit students form a separate queue while serving them mid-day meals.

The matter was reported to District Magistrate (DM) Arun Kumar, after which a probe was ordered by Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA). Following this, the police booked Principal Kusum Soni under relevant sections of the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act, The Indian Express reported.

The investigation into the matter is underway.

Recurring Incidents

Earlier this week, the state had reported another incident from Daudapur Government Primary School in the Mainpuri district, where children from the Scheduled Caste community were asked to separate their utensils used for mid-day meals from the others and wash them on their own.

The parents of some children had raised the concern with the village Sarpanch, post which, the head visited the school premises. She found out that the utensils of the Backward and General category students were kept in the kitchen while the rest were out, and the cooks refused to touch them.

For the discrimination, the headmistress was suspended along with two cooks were also relieved of their duties.

Also Read: Self-Study For Success: 22-Yr-Old Bihar Boy Skips Coaching Classes, Secures AIR 10 In UPSC 2020