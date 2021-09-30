All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Self-Study For Success: 22-Yr-Old Bihar Boy Skips Coaching Classes, Secures AIR 10 In UPSC 2020

Image Credits: Twitter/PallaviJaiswal

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Self-Study For Success: 22-Yr-Old Bihar Boy Skips Coaching Classes, Secures AIR 10 In UPSC 2020

Shweta Routh

Writer: Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Remote Intern

Shweta Routh 2nd year student of School of Mass Communication, KIIT University. Versed with 3 languages, secured 1st position in all over district, Hindustan Commerce Olympiad and also won the title of student of the year during her school time. She loves to make new friends and explore new things and is a strong believer of Karma.

See article by Shweta Routh

India,  30 Sep 2021 4:31 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Satyam Gandhi comes from a humble background. His father had taken a loan to help him study in Delhi. Satyam believed that self-study was the key and devoted 8-10 hours every day to prepare for the exams.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Satyam Kumar Gandhi, from Bihar's Samastipur, bagged 10th position in the UPSC Civil Services examination. When the news broke, there was a flurry of celebrations in his hometown of Digada, and the locals were ecstatic.

Satyam started his preparations in May of 2019 while he was still in his third year of college at Delhi University. Rather than seeking assistance from a coaching centre, he decided to study for 8 to 10 hours a day in a confined room at home.

He believed that self-study was the key to success and did not let his focus waver while residing in the national capital. His modest PG room is crammed with books, as well as maps and timetables, to assist in his UPSC preparation, reported India Today.

'Hardships Made Me Mature'

Satyam shared that it was facing these adversities that helped him mature. Satyam's father, who came from a humble family, had taken out a loan to help his son study in Delhi. And his 22 years old son has made him proud by never allowing the hustle and bustle of city life to distract him from his UPSC preparation.

He stated that the first stage has been completed and wishes to contribute to the country's rural development in the following years as reported by DNA.

As per reports, Satyam has lived in Bihar for 18 years and wishes to be assigned to the Bihar cadre. He claims that he is aware of the challenges that Bihar residents experience daily and that he would like to assist them.

On preparation techniques, Satyam said aspirants should self-study for 10 hours per day. Candidates should define weekly and monthly goals, as well as a clear focus on their objectives.

Also Read: Brain-Dead Kerala Man Gives New Lease Of Life To Others

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Routh
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
UPSC 
UPSC results 
Bihar 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X