Brain-Dead Kerala Man Gives New Lease Of Life To Others

A 46-year-old man, Suresh from Kerala's Idukki was declared brain dead after an accident on September 24. Suresh was a headload worker and suffered severe head injuries after a fall at his workplace in Vandanmedu. Initially, he was taken to a local hospital but was later shifted to Rajagiri Hospital after his condition worsened. The doctors declared him brain dead after seeing no improvement in his condition despite their best efforts. However, the dying man saved several lives with organ donation on September 28.

Health Minister Lauded Family's Decision

The Kerala Network for Organ Sharing (KNOS) officials said that the deceased's organs would be donated under the Cadaver organ donation scheme Mruthasanjeevani. The New Indian Express quoted the officials, "Health Minister Veena George lauded Suresh's family members for the decision to donate his organs at a time when they were struggling to come to terms with his untimely demise".

The Minister put out a post on Facebook that both eyes' liver, kidneys, and cornea have been harvested for donation purposes. The health minister also mentioned that his wife Binu Suresh and children Ajeesh, Vineesh and Veena voluntarily came forward with this decision.

Arrangements For A Safe Transportation Of Organs Made

Suresh's son Vineesh, 22, is a hotel management student and reported to a local newspaper that his father had told him about the importance of organ donation. The officials said that his liver would be transplanted in a critically ill patient undergoing treatment at KIMS hospital. One of the kidneys would be transplanted in a patient from Kottayam Medical College, whereas the other would be sent to Lakeshore hospital in Kochi. Under the health minister's guidance, all arrangements have been made to transport the organs from one hospital to another safely.

The state is witnessing many people coming forward to donating organs to their loved ones after their death. Previously, the family members of a 25-year-old Navis had consented to donate his organs after his demise.

